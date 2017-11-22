The Sun News
Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba languages now compulsory for Army officers, personnel, intakes

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has handed down a one year deadline to its officers and soldiers to learn the three major Nigerian languages of Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.
This is even as the Army says ability to speak the three major Nigerian languages would now be an added advantage to those applying for recruitment or commissioning into the service.
It has therefore called on prospective candidates willing to join the Army to learn Nigerian languages other than their mother tongues which is now a criteria for recruitment.
Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, announcing the new policy, said ” The Nigerian Army has introduced a new Language Policy. The study of foreign and local languages is world-wide practice among armies, in which officers and soldiers are encouraged to be multi-lingual. “The Policy will foster espirit-de-corps and better communication with the populace to enhance information gathering, civil-military relations, increase understanding between militaries when operating abroad and assist officers and soldiers to perform their duties professionally.

“It is to be noted that English remains the official language in the Nigerian Army. Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa languages could be used during Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities or interrogation. Therefore all Nigerian Army personnel have been given one year to learn the three major Nigerian languages. Invariably, by December 2018, all Nigerian Army personnel are expected to learn the three major Nigerian languages.
“The standard of proficiency to be attained is the basic level. Certificated proficiency level will attract Language Allowance.

“The ability to speak the 3 major Nigerian languages will be an added advantage to those applying for recruitment or commissioning into the Nigerian Army. Therefore, prospective candidates are encouraged to learnNigerian languages other than their mother tongues.

“Before now, the Nigerian Army officially encouraged the learning of French, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese and Swahili. French language is an assessed subject in some career courses and examinations for Nigerian Army personnel.

Post Views: 10
Segun Adio

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd November 2017 at 7:44 am
    The fulani enemy has fallen. No, you better mobilize your fulani criminals with your language- which has been the language even written with in the military logo- you fulani criminals are gone with yours fraudulent political name Nigeria, criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc. Yours days in this territory are over. Liberation of the natives has come, Freedom of the natives has come- it is irreversible. Criminal fulanis must be erased in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, Middle Belt etc. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd November 2017 at 7:51 am
    The fulani criminals hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria are now leaking the ass of the natives. They will leak the ass of the natives from the desert, if they do not respect the natives’ Disintegrated Republics now- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East, Middle Belt etc. God Is With Us!!!

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

