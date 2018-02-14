The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Hausa-Fulani qualified to contest Presidency, says Jang
14th February 2018 - Inflation increases by 15.13 %
14th February 2018 - Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress
14th February 2018 - BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill
14th February 2018 - JUST IN: Benue gov. in closed door meeting with Senators over herdsmen killings
14th February 2018 - I won’t resign, says Israeli PM, Netanyahu
14th February 2018 - Egypt’s former top auditor ordered detained for 15 days
14th February 2018 - Netanyahu rejects calls to resign after police seek indictment
14th February 2018 - Guatemala ex-president, ministers arrested over graft
14th February 2018 - South Africa opposition demands ministers’ arrest after Gupta raid
Home / National / Hausa-Fulani qualified to contest Presidency, says Jang

Hausa-Fulani qualified to contest Presidency, says Jang

— 14th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has said that Hausa/Fulani are qualified as citizens of Nigeria to contest the Presidency in 2019.

Jang noted that he would continue to stand firm with northern minorities who had suffered brutal attacks and harassment against open grazing and cattle colonies policy in favour of herdsmen.

The former governor, in a press statement issued, in Jos, and signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, refuted claims in a publication by ZumaTimesHausa (online) that Jang had said the Hausa/Fulani would never rule Nigeria again.

“The publication by Zuma Times Hausa (online) dated 12th February, 2018, claiming that Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial Zone, Jonah David Jang said the Hausa/Fulani would never rule Nigeria again came to him as a rude shock.

“The publication which has the trappings and coloration of mischief makers was clearly fabricated with the intention of pitching the Senator against a section of the country considering his firm position against national issues of discourse like open grazing prohibition and rejection of cattle colonies.

“The Hausa/Fulani like any ethnic group within Nigeria are qualified as citizens to aspire to hold any elective office including the Presidency at any given time. Consequently, it is unthinkable to believe that anyone of the Senators standing would make such sweeping remarks. To put it plainly, only a mad man would say that Nigerians of Hausa/Fulani extraction would never rule Nigeria again in a democratic dispensation.”

The statement also said the publication was carefully planned to damage the reputation of Sen. Jang who, they claimed, has championed an alleged plot to mobilise Christian leaders and their members in the country for INEC voter’s registration to oust Hausa/Fulani President in 2019.

“It is worthy of note that the Senator is on record to have been engaged in crucial advocacy calling on all Nigerians of different tribes, religions, cultures, and traditions to register for the sole purpose of exercising their francize. Does that sound like calling on only Christians to register?”

“As it stands today, the Senator has been right about all the evils that bedevil our country whether they are mindless killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the Middle-belt, biased corruption fights, or the reality of broken promises made by any means necessary for the sole purpose of confiscating power in 2015.

“Jang remains a giant among his equals, a relic of hope to his people, and a committed person to the suffering of the minorities in the north who are persecuted for their beliefs, convictions, and persuasions,” the statement said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hausa-Fulani qualified to contest Presidency, says Jang

— 14th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos A former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has said that Hausa/Fulani are qualified as citizens of Nigeria to contest the Presidency in 2019. Jang noted that he would continue to stand firm with northern minorities who had suffered brutal attacks and harassment against open…

  • Inflation increases by 15.13 %

    — 14th February 2018

    Samuel Bello,Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, started the year 2018 increasing by 15.13 percent (year-on-year) in January 2018. This was 0.24 percent points lower than the rate recorded in December (15.37 percent), making it the twelfth consecutive disinflation (slowdown in the inflation…

  • Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress

    — 14th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Christians in the country to pray for peace and progress as they embark on this year’s Lenten season. The President noted that Nigeria’s existence as one united country was a divine arrangement and that nothing should be done to break it apart. In a message to Nigerian…

  • BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill

    — 14th February 2018

    Senators, on Wednesday, were divided over the reordered sequence of the 2019 General Elections. Recall that the reordered sequence puts the presidential election last. The Independent National Electoral Commission had, before now, put the presidential election among the first elections to be conducted in February 2019. On Wednesday, the report on the election sequence was…

  • JUST IN: Benue gov. in closed door meeting with Senators over herdsmen killings

    — 14th February 2018

    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is currently meeting with the Senate over the ongoing probe into the killings by herdsmen in parts of the state. The meeting is being held behind closed doors. The National Assembly had, in the wake of claims and counter-claims over the killings, had said it would seek to unravel…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share