Hausa-Fulani qualified to contest Presidency, says Jang

Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has said that Hausa/Fulani are qualified as citizens of Nigeria to contest the Presidency in 2019.

Jang noted that he would continue to stand firm with northern minorities who had suffered brutal attacks and harassment against open grazing and cattle colonies policy in favour of herdsmen.

The former governor, in a press statement issued, in Jos, and signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, refuted claims in a publication by ZumaTimesHausa (online) that Jang had said the Hausa/Fulani would never rule Nigeria again.

“The publication by Zuma Times Hausa (online) dated 12th February, 2018, claiming that Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial Zone, Jonah David Jang said the Hausa/Fulani would never rule Nigeria again came to him as a rude shock.

“The publication which has the trappings and coloration of mischief makers was clearly fabricated with the intention of pitching the Senator against a section of the country considering his firm position against national issues of discourse like open grazing prohibition and rejection of cattle colonies.

“The Hausa/Fulani like any ethnic group within Nigeria are qualified as citizens to aspire to hold any elective office including the Presidency at any given time. Consequently, it is unthinkable to believe that anyone of the Senators standing would make such sweeping remarks. To put it plainly, only a mad man would say that Nigerians of Hausa/Fulani extraction would never rule Nigeria again in a democratic dispensation.”

The statement also said the publication was carefully planned to damage the reputation of Sen. Jang who, they claimed, has championed an alleged plot to mobilise Christian leaders and their members in the country for INEC voter’s registration to oust Hausa/Fulani President in 2019.

“It is worthy of note that the Senator is on record to have been engaged in crucial advocacy calling on all Nigerians of different tribes, religions, cultures, and traditions to register for the sole purpose of exercising their francize. Does that sound like calling on only Christians to register?”

“As it stands today, the Senator has been right about all the evils that bedevil our country whether they are mindless killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the Middle-belt, biased corruption fights, or the reality of broken promises made by any means necessary for the sole purpose of confiscating power in 2015.

“Jang remains a giant among his equals, a relic of hope to his people, and a committed person to the suffering of the minorities in the north who are persecuted for their beliefs, convictions, and persuasions,” the statement said.