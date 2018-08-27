– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Hate speech: Nigerians should take oath on speaking peaceful words – NOA
27th August 2018 - Alleged bag-snatcher nabbed at bus stop, gets bail
27th August 2018 - Sen. Sodangi urges Journalists to expose corruption, bad governance
27th August 2018 - 1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President
27th August 2018 - FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East
27th August 2018 - NAHCON hails President Buhari over 2018 Hajj success
27th August 2018 - Delta APC crisis: Ijaw party members confirm Emerhor leader
27th August 2018 - 2019: INEC to re-design polling units to curb vote buying
27th August 2018 - Wolves will be match for anyone, says Kompany
27th August 2018 - Human rights abuses: CDHR expresses optimism over Criminal Justice Act
Home / National / Hate speech: Nigerians should take oath on speaking peaceful words – NOA
HATE SPEECH

Hate speech: Nigerians should take oath on speaking peaceful words – NOA

— 27th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Kwara State,  Mr. Olusegun Adeyemi, has canvassed that Nigerians should take an oath of speaking peace and stick to their words particularly at time like we are in Nigeria when many are easily moved to speak hate speeches.

Adeyemi, speaking at the public presentation of a book, Recipe for Peace and Good Governance, urged politicians to prevent crisis and conflicts by eliminating hate speeches pointing out that most of the uprisings, tribal wars religious crises and ethnic clashes Nigeria has experienced in the past can be traced to intolerance and a series of hate pronouncements, hate speeches, hate conducts and hate actions by leaders and citizens.

He said, “It is quite painful to note that some Nigerians continually fail to recognise the indispensability of the concept of peace, good governance and nation building and the significance of peace to nation building hence they engage in hate speeches and conducts which are capable of igniting crisis and fanning the embers of war.

“I am convinced that Nigerians, especially at a time like this, must take an oath of speaking peace and permanently stick to our words.”

READ ALSO: 1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President

While asking Nigerians to research the importance of peace to nation building and good governance, the NOA boss also asked Nigerians to desist from inordinate financial expectations from Christian political office holders but rather to help them live above board so that the electorates can have the moral justification to hold them to account.

While asking Nigerians to assume responsibility for their political fortunes, Adeyemi said, “it is apparent that for us to have peace in our society which provide the foundation and enabling environment for good governance, individuals must pay beyond lip service and put in concrete effort which would eventually help us build a virile, healthy, and desirable nation where everyone can prosper and excel.”

At the event, Governor AbdulFattah Ahmed, asked relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to assess the contents of a book with a view to recommending its usage in selected institutions of higher learning in the state and beyond.

The governor expressed confidence that using the book would have a rub-off effect on the present and future administration in the state, describing the author, Rev. Cornelius Fawenu as one of the government functionaries helping his administration to foster peace among Christians and Muslims in the state.

Ahmed who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold, said his administration has promoted one of the core values espoused in the book, good governance that is largely inclusive and has largely ensured massive infrastructure development across the length and breadth of the state, for which Kwarans have become the better.

READ ALSO: FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East

Earlier in his own speech as chairman of the occasion, Gold had noted that Fawenu, the current Special Assistant on Religion (Christian Affairs) to Governor Ahmed has broken a jinx by his publication.

According to Gold, since the advent of the current administration in the state, no public officer in the civil service has published and presented such a book particularly that will centre on a central subject of peace and good governance.

He said, “As we are all aware, Fawenu is a deeply religious man who has veered into politics not necessarily by design but by mere coincidence and as a necessity.

“He is a man who has not allowed political situation to becloud his thinking but has considered it appropriate to put his thoughts together for political good.

“The area he ventured into is indeed paramount to the development of the state because peace is a recognised panacea for good governance.”

He, therefore, challenged politicians in the state to follow the example laid by the cleric, noting that ‘beside politicking we can also contribute to knowledge in crucial areas as seen in this work on peace and good governance.’

In his review of the book, journalist and cleric, Pastor Biodun Oyeleye, noted that the postulations presented by the author on the involvement of Christians in politics “is strong enough to deal with the problem of perception about Christians and politics and if applied capable of ending our years in the wilderness of politicking.”

He noted that for Christians to still hold that they cannot engage in politics because it is a dirty game would be a refusal to fulfill the scriptures. According to Oyeleye, “If we say that politics is dirty, then where is our calling as indicated by our saviour in the scripture that says we are the salt of the earth?”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HATE SPEECH

Hate speech: Nigerians should take oath on speaking peaceful words – NOA

— 27th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Kwara State,  Mr. Olusegun Adeyemi, has canvassed that Nigerians should take an oath of speaking peace and stick to their words particularly at time like we are in Nigeria when many are easily moved to speak hate speeches. Adeyemi, speaking at the public presentation of…

  • bus stop

    Alleged bag-snatcher nabbed at bus stop, gets bail

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN A 22-year-old man, Tunji George, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly snatching a Gucci bag containing valuables at a bus stop. George, whose address is unknown, is charged with stealing a bag belonging to one Adumashi Mofeloluwa. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused…

  • Sodangi

    Sen. Sodangi urges Journalists to expose corruption, bad governance

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN A three-term senator, Alhaji Abubakar Sodangi, has urged journalists to expose corruption and bad governance to save the country from its negative consequences. Sodangi, who represented Nasarawa West in the Senate from 1999 to 2011 under PDP, made the call on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nasarawa. Sodangi,…

  • BAUCHI STUDENTS

    1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President

    — 27th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi President of National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS),‎ Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, has raised the alarm that about 1,000 Bauchi State students currently studying abroad are stranded. Hassan explained that their plight is due to inability of the State Government to pay their scholarship. He made the disclosure on Sunday, while addressing…

  • PROJECTS

    FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East

    — 27th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has released the list of 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South East part of the country. The development is sequel to a promise made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in response to criticism by the South East Governors’ Forum over Federal…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share