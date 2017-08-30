The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / ‘Hate speech’ is Executive propaganda – Lawyer

‘Hate speech’ is Executive propaganda – Lawyer

— 30th August 2017

…Says, alleged plan to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu unconstitutional 

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An Nnewi, Anabra State-based legal practitioner, Mr Kevin Abonyi, has described the issue of hate speech as an Executive propaganda.

Abonyi is of Oseloka Osigwe Chambers in Nnewi.

The lawyer submitted that in as much as he did not encourage Nigerians to get involved in hate speeches, there was nowhere under the Terrorism Prevention Act of 2011 that hate speech was mentioned as it was expressly defined what terrorism is in the Act.

To this end, the lawyer argued that one could not be arrested and prosecuted on a law that was non-existent.

He said that the Executive arm coined ‘hate speech’ to suit the prevailing circumstances in Nigeria “not that it expressly has a legal backing.”

Relating this to the recent purported move by the Federal Government to rearrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi  Nnamdi Kanu for violating his bail conditions, Abonyi said that re-arresting Kanu  would amount to infringement upon his fundamental rights as he has not contravened any known law.

He wondered why the IPOB leader should be restricted from going to a market, church, attending his village or club meetings and other public functions which the bail conditions suggested.

He, however, advised Kanu not to over-heat the polity by his activities since some criminal elements could highjack the situation to cause trouble.

The lawyer explained that what Kanu should have done when the stringent bail conditions were handed down to him was to challenge them in court. He said since he did not do that it would be a belated adventure to do so now.

“While he has the right of appeal, this he never did. Coming to the same court now to vary his bail conditions is an after thought. His team of lawyers should do the needful,” Abonyi argued.

Post Views: 30
About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 30th August 2017 at 12:59 pm
    Reply

    Tragic hero’s activities and strategies, which has been a subtle weapon of the Federal Executive Government, especially since the middle of June/July 2015 till date, is a political form of terrorism against the selected tribes or groups in today’s NIGERIA!

    This administration, obviously used all sorts of hate-speeches and propaganda, to secure finally the seat of the Presidency in 2015 general elections!

    They have also aimed to criminalize the NIGERIANS’ democratic freedom of expression and press, as hate-speeches, in order to further witch-hunt their politically targeted individuals, like they are now strategizing to subtly rearrest Nnamdi Kanu with claims of bridge of his bail conditions and violations of law!

    In democractic transparency and honesty, he, Nnamdi Kanu has not constitutionally abused any of his fundermental democratic human rights, especially in regards to his freedom of expression and press, among others!

    For the all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty, and for the general interest of peace as we democractically cherished and desired, they, the Federal Executive Government should unbiasedly let the sleeping dog lie, and they should leave Nnamdi Kanu alone, for God’s sake!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

