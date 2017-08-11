The Sun News
11th August 2017 - 13% of Nigerians risk being mentally deformed ­–Experts
11th August 2017 - Ekiti ultra-modern market: 5 docked over alleged theft
11th August 2017 - Clerics urge pilgrims to offer prayers for peace, economic recovery
11th August 2017 - Theology varsities not under NUC – Macaulay, ACT President
11th August 2017 - Ogoniland clean-up: Youths call for prudence of funds management
11th August 2017 - Lawmaker donates 100 GCE forms indigent students
11th August 2017 - Benue youths resolve to be advocates of peace, unity, security
11th August 2017 - APC disciplinary c’ttee summons Banire over alleged anti-party activities
11th August 2017 - Lagos to roll out 5, 000new commercial buses in 6 months
11th August 2017 - Jigawa govt. releases N5m to care for windstorm victims
Hate speech: FG to sponsor Executive Bill to punish perpetrators

Hate speech: FG to sponsor Executive Bill to punish perpetrators

— 11th August 2017

From Romanus Ugwu,Abuja

The Federal Government has revealed that an Executive Bill will be sent to the National Assembly which, if passed into law, will spell out harsh punishment for perpetrators of hate speeches in the country.

Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd) made the disclosure after appearing before the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, to update the committee on the performance of his ministry.

Reacting to the effects of hate speeches, currently trending on the social media, the minister said the draft bill is already with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami for onward transmission to both chambers of the National Assembly.

Asked why it has become difficult for his ministry to hunt down the perpetrators of hate speeches, he said: “What we have done now is to submit a draft bill to the Ministry of Justice on hate speech, which will go as an Executive Bill after passing through the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

“The draft contains the laws and punishment for hate speeches. This should not be allowed in this country. Everybody is entitled to belong to his religion and no one chose the tribe he wants to be born.

“That is how God wants the person to be and there is absolutely no reason for hate speech. If the National Assembly passes the bill, certainly, anybody who engages in hate speech will be prosecuted in accordance with the law of the country,” he said.

He equally spoke on the church killing in Ozubulu in Anambra State, insisting that the Federal Government is still awaiting comprehensive report on the issue. The minister, however, denied speculation that the killing was as a reult of war between drug barons.

“I have spoken with the governor of Anambra State and he told me that it was an issue bordering on relationship between two persons from the same village resident somewhere in South Africa. As a result, one of them arranged the violent attack.

“I have not received the detailed report of that incident. But, whether there is speculation that those two persons are involved in drug peddling and trafficking, I am still awaiting the detailed report. However, as I said, I have spoken to the governor who confirmed that it was a rift between two persons from the same village, resident in South Africa,”  he emphasised.

On his biggest achievement in the two years he has served as minister, he said: “As you know, I have five agencies under my ministry, including the Nigeria Police, Immigration, Prisons, Civil Defence and Federal Fire Services. Each of these services has a unique stand and I can tell you that we have recorded far-reaching achievements in terms of their reforms.”

“We have drawn out policies that would enable them meet their contemporary challenges. Again, we have ensured that these policies are adequately implemented. While some have been completed, others are ongoing. Therefore, I can tell you that we have done much more than what we met.”

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 11th August 2017 at 4:17 pm
    Reply

    Is the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General, Mallam Abubakar Malami really listening to himself at all?
    His talking about God and religion shows that he is not aware of the fact that there are millions of Atheists
    and Anagnositcs across the globe,who neither believe in God nor acknowledge the existence of a super being.
    But Atheists and Anagnostics are intelligent and peace loving people who pose no threats to humankinds.
    Mallam Abubakar Mallami did not lose a single word on the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, nor did he make a meantion of the menance of the rampaging Fulani herdsmen and Militiias all over the country.The heinous and inhuman acts of barbarism and avagery by those Jihadist Killer Squads and Assassins
    are well documented and reported everyday in the dailies,radios and in the telies.
    Instead ,the Minister of Justice and Attorney General went out his way dabbling into Ozubulu Catholic Church massacre in Amambra,which has absolutely nothing to do with his hate speech topic.
    But in reality it is Islam,the religion of Prophet Mohammed that is our problem as a country,not hate speech.
    Oh yes! It is the anachronistic existence of the Sultanate of Sokoto as a parallel Islamic Republic with
    Sharia,within our supposedly Secular Republic that poses a serious threat to our corporate existence as
    a country.
    The Fulani muslims must as a matter of urgency dismantle their Sultanate of Sokoto,abrogate Sharia, pull our
    country from OIC,G8 and G15 memberships,and accept wholeheartedly our Secular Commonwealth Republic
    of Nigeria.
    Furthermore,this moribund failed State of ours must be retructured with power devolved to our currently
    suggested 5 Autonomous Republics,namely;(1) AREWA Republic,(2) Middle-Belt Rpublic,(3) Niger Delta Republic,(4)Oduduwa Republic ,(5)and of course a restored Republic of Biafra.Each Republic must have a 100% control of its God given natural resources.
    No to the status quo ante bellum!
    Down with Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Islamic Hegemony!!
    All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!!

Latest

13% of Nigerians risk being mentally deformed ­–Experts

— 11th August 2017

By Doris Obinna and Martha Robert At least 13 percent of Nigerian children risk growing up with mental deformity unless proper iodine is part of their nutrition, according to professor emeritus, Babatunde Oguntona, who calls on government to pay greater attention to public health. “If we don’t keep iodine level properly, we’ll have 13 percent…

  • Ekiti ultra-modern market: 5 docked over alleged theft

    — 11th August 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN,Ado-Ekiti The on-going construction of an ultra modern market by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has suffered a major setback as the  State Government has charged five persons to court for stealing 600 bags of cement and 16mm iron rods worth N1,530,000 and N35,000, respectively from the construction site in Old garage,…

  • Clerics urge pilgrims to offer prayers for peace, economic recovery

    — 11th August 2017

    Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia have been advised to take advantage of the pilgrimage to offer prayers for the nation’s peace, development and economic recovery. Pilgrimage to the Mecca, also known as Hajj, is one of the five pillars of Islam. The airlift of intending pilgrims has since commenced across the country. A correspondent of…

  • Theology varsities not under NUC – Macaulay, ACT President

    — 11th August 2017

      National President of the Association of Christian Theologians, ACT, Prof. Olakunle Macaulay, in this interview, insists that the National University Commission has no right to regulate the activities of theology universities, as the universities are not secular but faith-based. The octogenarian also reflects on the drift in moral and religious values in Nigeria. Excerpts:…

  • Ogoniland clean-up: Youths call for prudence of funds management

    — 11th August 2017

    Ogoni youths under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) has called for prudence management of funds meant for the clean up of polluted sites in the area. The NYCOP President, Dr Young Nkpa, made the call in an interview, in Port Harcourt, on Friday. Nkpa said that the youth body…

