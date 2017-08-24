Hate speech: Arrest religious, traditional rulers – Sultan

…Says he didn’t oppose restructuring
From: FRED ITUA, Abuja
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on the Federal Government to prosecute religious and traditional leaders, involved in propagating hate speeches.
The Sultan, who spoke on Thursday, in Abuja, at the 25th Anniversary Event of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), urged the government agencies to invoke relevant sections of the law to prosecute those involved in spreading hate speeches.
The event, which has ‘Cosmopolitanism: Nigeria Ethnic Politics and the Communication of Hate’ as its theme, also had the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other top government functionaries in attendance.
The Sultan said: “I fully support the decision of the Federal Government to punish hate speech. There are laws in this country. We lend our strong support to this move. This is very apt. The broadcast of the President last Monday that he will visit the full wrath of the law on hate speeches is good.
“As Muslims, the Quran criminalises hate speech. This is not new to us. Religious leaders at all levels must not use their platforms to make hate speeches. If such things happen, the government has the responsibility to bring such religious leaders to book. Even traditional rulers should be punished and brought to book.”
The Sultan, while speaking on the need to coexist peacefully, denied reports in some sections of the media that he is opposed to restructuring.
He said he was misquoted by a section of the media when he spoke at an event, organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday.
Sa’ad said what he opposes is the disintegration of the country. He maintained that he wants a fair and just society, where the rights of every Nigerian will be respected.
“I did not kick against restructuring. I can make my case anytime. I said if restructuring means destroying the country to reduce it to small republics, I against it. I said if it means making life better for our people, I am in support of it,” he added.
“We want to commend the leadership of NBC. They have made progress in recent times. The foundation of the agency is very strong. The theme of this year’s lecture was one of the reasons why I accepted to be part of this discourse.
“Some of you who followed the media saw me at the NLC event. I was shocked when I was went back home. They said there was fracas at the event. I said nothing like that happened. Former Edo governor made a comment and people did not like it booed him. That is the beauty of democracy.
“We broadcast things we do not think are true. This theme is apt. The social media and the broadcast platforms have the potentials of starting violence in this country. I know that the constitution guarantees the freedom of speech. It should not be used to violate the rights of others. Every responsible society must come up with ways to manage the social media and hate speeches through broadcast houses.
“With what is going on, there is tendency for hate speech to continue. Today, political rivals refer to their opponents as enemies and use unprinted words. Media houses publish and air these things. This is dangerous.
“When the President felt sick and traveled abroad, it became a political fight. What type of hate is this? This behaviour of political leaders must stop. As leaders, we have a collective responsibility to give peace a chance. This is the only way to build a sustainable society,” he further stated.
Minister of Information and Culture, Mohammed, in his earlier remarks, urged the leadership of NBC to bring the full weight of the law on any television or radio station that propagates hate speeches.
He warned that if something urgent is not done, the media could be used to destabilise the country and cause a repeat of Rwanda genocide.
Other speakers who made remarks at the event, equally re-echoed the need for government to tame hate speeches, by coming up with stringent laws to regulate television and radio stations.
a true ‘democratic’ party is actually running the government.please let us clap for them for being wonderful geniuses for contemplating the introduction of stone-age sticks in a new millennium.it is unfortunate nigerians ran and avoided falling into a pit but tragically got lost in the depths of an abyss.this government is bereft of ideas.its presidency lifeless.the party an unpalatable mixed bag.even a prof can neither educate them nor enlighten them.and also a SAN cannot counsel them.few years back some of the speakers saw everything done by GEJ as an affront to their region and religion.self deceit and self-induced illiteracy pretending not to understand the meaning of restructuring is another face they have put on.GEJ was not our president and therefore cannot increase the pump price of fuel.when our president came on board it became expedient/rational to do so.but we are one Nigeria and our unity not negotiable.GEJ fought boko haram.nay,GEJ was killing our people.we are one Nigeria and our unity not negotiable.if you now call them pretenders you will be guilty of hate speech.for two years a government appears to have lost its compass.if you say they are directionless;has no focus and have lost their objective,if any,you will be guilty of hate speech.they have done incredible things that now enjoy prominent airtimes on VOA,BBC,CNN etc.if you say they are incredible in the context of their actions you will be guilty of hate speech.some moslem countries gagged their people until they saw a dim light of liberation and behold presidents became rodents,fugitives,beheaded,prisoners,etc.I recall a journalist called mr bush(snr) a lame duck president.the american sky did not fall.with the movie script going on in your Nigeria presidency,if you say ‘419’ is on track you will be guilty of hate speech.but where else can one find hate other than in a zoo of untamed animals where the lions,the hyenas,the jackals will be after the beautiful antelopes and the geniously designed zebras.a country where hate actions provoke ‘hate’ reactions and the government of the day is interested in resolutely and ruthlessly tackling their reactions.we cannot live like the moslem countries who are voiceless because of media and internet sharia laws.well,by the grace of GOD I hope to seize being a Nigerian.
Hate speech law will replace Decree 4 of 90s by the same Buhari.The Royal father supported the hate speech law but did not support any law to prosecute Fulani herdsmen’s(fulani militias) evil activities but only to defend them that they are not Nigerians.
Royal father should support and advise the military to be more concerned on who and who among the Northern Politicians that are importing arms and weapons from Qater into kano,from UAE into kano.The same arms the terrorists,the herdsmen etc are using against innocent citizens.
The military intelligence hasn’t been able and bold enough to do the work of intelligent gathering on Boko Haram,illegal importation of arms and weapons into the country, Herdsmen’s(fulani militia) activities etc (security) which is their main job but they are turning the military to police to listen to Hate speeches.
More hate speeches will abound irrespective of the military intervention unless government put things right and the Elders like you begin to tell the young generation the truth.