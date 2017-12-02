The Sun News
Has Toke Makinwa turned femme fatale?

Has Toke Makinwa turned femme fatale?

— 2nd December 2017

How best could one describe the growing gist swirling around of an alleged amorous relationship between a supposedly happily-married Septuagenarian oil tycoon, Dr. Festus Alani Fadeyi and divorced On Air Personality and socialite, Toke Makinwa? When the rumour broke in October, Toke refused to react to the illicit romance allegation but later took to her Instagram page where she said she really didn’t care, that people could take their assumptions and start a campaign with it if they liked. Some of her close friends even had to come to her rescue insinuating that some people somewhere just don’t want Toke to have anything good in her life, because the minute she has something good coming her way, something bigger comes and takes it away from her. Others would also blame her for many of the negatives bogging her down as she has taken the social media by storm, like a permanent resident, showing off with so much abandon and aplomb a lavish lifestyle. This mostly got many just too curious, wondering aloud who is picking the cheques, because what she gets as staff of Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’s radio station, Silverbird Rhythm FM and the extra dough from her moonlighting jobs as brands endorser, probably couldn’t have taken care of what she flaunts. When in early November Toke celebrated her 33rd birthday, not a few were awed with the pre-event hype she created before the day and on the day when she launched a new luxury bag called TM Tote, a part of the ‘Baby Girl for Life’ collection from her Toke Makinwa luxury brand.

The launch of the bag also came as she celebrated the first anniversary of her bestselling book, On Becoming, which chronicles her doomed three-year marriage to Maje Ayida, one of the sons of the retired Super PermSec and boardroom titan, Allison Ayida, among other subjects. Prior to that, Toke was seen cruising in a customized brand new Range Rover 2016 model worth over N50 million. Aside her acquisition of top of the line and very expensive designer bags, shoes and apparels from Louboutin, Bottega, Chanel, Louis Vuitton to Hermes among others.

As talk of the elderly billionaire allegedly spoiling her silly with those most pricey items dominated every space, Toke had only dropped a cryptic message on her social media account, feigning nonchalance.

However, the children of the alleged love-smitten man are kicking as they rue the after effect of their father’s alleged reckless spending on the diminutive broadcaster, especially, when his firm, Pan Ocean Corporation, PANOCO, an indigenous oil firm, is allegedly having troubles with some loans from Skye Bank Plc and owing staff upwards of six months salaries.

Asides the 2004 legal battle over the ownership of Pan Ocean Corporation that pitted their father against a Swiss woman, Annabella Fabbri, no other issue has ever drawn the very private man to the full glare of the gossip world and sources said the Fadeyi boys will tirelessly engage in plots to extricate their dear father from the perceived web of Toke’s attractive allure.

