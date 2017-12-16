Has Sisi Abbah Folawiyo returned to old faith?

For many years, Hajia Zainab Folawiyo, popularly called Sisi Abah by family, friends and associates, was a well-known practising Christian until she met and married the late billionaire mogul and Baba Adinni of Nigeria, Alhaji Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo. To her curious fans then who were wondering how she could reconcile the two religions, she readily told them that people of both faiths worshipped the same God, except in different ways. She once said: “In Islam, I have a direct contact with my God, I pray to Him directly. I can pray within myself as well, I don’t expect somebody to kneel down and pray for me. I talk to my God and ask Him what I want. I find it very easy to communicate that way.” But of course, to those able to discern, this woman of style actually sacrificed religion for love and deep devotion to a man who loved her to the bones. However, almost 10 years after the demise of her highly respected Islamic leader husband, it seems Hajia Zainab is creeping to her old faith, or how best would she explain her presence at the just concluded 12th edition of The Experience, an international gospel concert organised by Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s House On The Rock, held at the expansive TBS in Lagos? At the highly charged concert was Sisi Abah in company with Mrs Abimbola Fashola in the front row, the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; former deputy governor, Joke Adefulire; Lady Maiden Ibru and Senator Andy Uba. Obviously, impact of the Christian praise worship songs got the socialite to her feet and she joined in dancing tirelessly to many of the popular church rhythms and medleys. This got many thinking if the ace fashion designer is creeping back to her old faith.

Sisi Abah is one of the top society mamas in the country. At 75, the well-respected boss of Labanella still has the aura and panache that make many want her presence at their parties and events. She also remains a fashion forward and never hesitant to tell those who express amazement at her great fashion sense, even as a septuagenarian, that designing is what God has sent her to do and that is what she is doing.