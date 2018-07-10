The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - Harvest of arrest as police pick 137 cultists during ‘77’ celebration
10th July 2018 - Deliver power or quit, FG orders electricity companies
10th July 2018 - 4 more boys rescued from Thai cave
10th July 2018 - ‘Exam cheats’ burn 7 schools in Kenya
10th July 2018 - UK PM on the rocks as foreign, Brexit ministers quit
10th July 2018 - 24 killed in Turkey after train derails
10th July 2018 - Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss
10th July 2018 - Floods, landslides kill 100 in Japan
10th July 2018 - 17 Boko Haram members jailed in Niger
10th July 2018 - Asaba airport contract: My story, by Mrakpor, Reps member
Home / National / Harvest of arrest as police pick 137 cultists during ‘77’ celebration
SUSPECTED CULTISTS

Harvest of arrest as police pick 137 cultists during ‘77’ celebration

— 10th July 2018

Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 137 suspected cult members in different locations of the state.

The suspected cultists were observing the “7th day of the 7th month” celebration, where they initiate new members and celebrate their old members.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspects yesterday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said that 120 were arrested in Ikorodu where they were observing ‘7-7’, undergoing initiation in preparation to unleash mayhem on the larger society.

Based on intelligence available to the command, which was communicated to the officer in charge of the Anti-Cultism Unit, who deployed plainclothes policemen to Ikorodu, police “efforts paid off last week while they were observing their nocturnal cult festival.”

He said: “You remember that I warned them not to converge on any part of the state, but they did not take my advise seriously as they went ahead to dare the command. Out of the 137 suspects arrested, 120 were rounded up in a hotel at Ikorodu while 17 were picked in Ogunbo area of Ajah. What is worrisome is that a whopping number of 120 suspected cultists were arrested the same time in a hotel. Cultists do nothing more than create violence, take drugs and engage in other criminal activities. The suspects were all members of Neo Black Movement.

“Recovered from them were one big banner ‘07’ with Neo Black Axe logo; a yellow keg containing three litres of liquid substance mixed with assorted drugs ‘skuchies,’ one big clay pot, two small calabashes and one locally made pistol,” Edgal said.

He noted that the police would profile the suspects and reach out to their parents or relatives to come for proper identification before they would be charged to court.

He blamed parents for not taking note of where their children were as at the time of their arrest.

He warned that the command would not tolerate any kind of gangsterism, cultism, armed robbery and any form of crime.

“There is no hiding place for criminals, as we are working in synergy with the members of the public who graciously pass information to us at any point in time.

“Our response time is very swift and we don’t disappoint our informants. The good news for criminals is that they have the opportunity to drop their criminal activities or to leave the state,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SUSPECTED CULTISTS

Harvest of arrest as police pick 137 cultists during ‘77’ celebration

— 10th July 2018

Christopher Oji The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 137 suspected cult members in different locations of the state. The suspected cultists were observing the “7th day of the 7th month” celebration, where they initiate new members and celebrate their old members. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspects yesterday…

  • ELECTRICITY COMPANIES - MINISTER OF POWER - FASHOLA

    Deliver power or quit, FG orders electricity companies

    — 10th July 2018

    … Earmarks N72bn to procure equipment Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government has pledged to invest about N72 billion for the procurement and installation of equipment to assist in the distribution of unused 2,000 Megawatts (MW) of stranded electricity to consumers across the country. This was even as it ordered the power companies to provide electricity…

  • MRAKPOR

    Asaba airport contract: My story, by Mrakpor, Reps member

    — 10th July 2018

    Christopher Oji Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor is the representative of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives. She served two terms as lawmaker at the Delta State House of Assembly before she was voted to represent her people in the National Assembly. She said her second term in the Green chamber…

  • LALONG - YOUNG - END SPATE OF KILLINGS - US TO FGN

    US to FG: End spate of killings, arrest perpetrators

    — 10th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Deputy Chief of Mission in the United States of America embassy in Nigeria, Mr. David Young, has urged the Federal Government to end the spate of killings in the country because life is sacred, regardless of class, religion or occupation. Young, who extended his country’s condolences in Jos, the state capital, when…

  • KOGI TEACHERS

    Kogi teachers: ‘We’re dying of hunger, starvation’

    — 10th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Kogi chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teacher has said primary school teachers in the state are dying, in their hundreds, of hunger and starvation over non-payment of their salaries. Addressing newsmen in his office, yesterday, the state Chairman, Comrade Ayodele Thomas, said teachers are being owed up to 15 to 25…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share