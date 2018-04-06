The Sun News
Home / TSWeekend / Harrysong poised to make history in Warri
Harrysong

Harrysong poised to make history in Warri

— 6th April 2018

On Sunday, April 29, all roads will lead to Warri City Stadium, Warri, Delta State, as Harrysong moves to rewrite history when the show aptly tagged: ‘Kingmakers’ kicks-off at 12 noon.

A statement from the platform said: “Harrysong’s audacity to dream big and take the first steps in making his dreams a reality will forever be written in the history books of Nigeria and Africa as a continent.

“This will be the first time a concert of this magnitude is happening in the Niger Delta region, and it promises to be hours of high octane entertainment for his fans in Warri and across the world, who would tune in via live broadcast.”

Featuring other top acts like D’banj, Wande Coal, and Duncan Mighty Harrysong has vowed to take music fans back to his neighbourhood where the dream all began. But the question on everyone’s lips is ‘can he pull it off?’ ‘Can he repeat the Phyno magic?’ Only time will tell.

