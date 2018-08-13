Harnessing new opportunities in flared gas with NGFCP

The NGFCP is a special programme domiciled in the Minister of State for Petroleum. It was established to implement the National Gas Policy commitment for stricter regulation of flaring

A recent declaration by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, that Nigeria accounts for 40 percent of flared gas annually in Africa amounting to about $7 billion in wasted opportunities calls for the urgent need for the National Assembly to expedite action on the Gas Flaring (Prohibition) Bill 2017.

More worrisome was the fact that, despite a 70 percent reduction, Nigeria recorded a further setback in its fight against gas flaring as 324 billion standard cubic feet of gas was reported to have been flared in 2017 representing 888 million scf of gas daily.

The upper legislative chamber has, therefore, set in motion a machinery to review the 39-year-old law which recommends only N10 as fine for gas flaring.

Saraki had while declaring open a public hearing on Gas Flaring (Prohibition) Bill 2017, noted that gas-flaring remained a matter of great national embarrassment to the country.

But, beyond slamming penalties on companies involved in gas flaring, the Federal Government in its wisdom has decided to convert the monumental waste of natural resources to wealth through the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) which is a component of the 7-Big Wins of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Specifically, the Federal Government has ratified the Paris Climate Change Agreement, and recently became a signatory to the Global Gas Flaring Partnership (GGFR) principles for global flare-out by 2030 whilst committing to a national flare-out target by year 2020.

Furthermore, in recognition that flared gas could be harnessed to stimulate economic growth, drive investments and provide jobs in oil producing communities and indeed for Nigerians through the utilisation of widely available innovative technologies, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the NGFCP. This programme was launched by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, on December 13, 2016.

The NGFCP is a special programme domiciled in the Minister of State for Petroleum. It was established to implement the National Gas Policy commitment for stricter regulation of flaring, the "7 Big Wins" (www.7bigwins.com) and a pathway to ultimate flare-out.