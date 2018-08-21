Happy Eid el-Kabir celebration

This demonstrates the sanctity of human life and also shows that one should never sacrifice a human life. As usual, Nigerian Muslim faithful will use the occasion to recite the Holy Koran, offer prayers to Allah and offer gifts to the needy, the less privileged and friends.

While some Nigerians travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia to mark the feast, which is also called Sallah in Nigeria, others perform it in the country. We wish Nigerian pilgrims to the Holy Land a successful pilgrimage. They should also pray for the country. The thanksgiving feast is also characterised by obedience, tolerance, perseverance and respect for human life. These are virtues all Muslim faithful should imbibe.

We congratulate Nigerian Muslim faithful on this momentous occasion and urge them to imbibe the lessons of the feast. Let us use the occasion to remember our oneness and the need to be our brother’s keeper.

All Nigerians should live in peace and unity. We should extol those things that unite us rather than things that divide us.

Let us use the spirit of the feast to build a strong and united country in which all Nigerians should be regarded as one. There is no doubt that our country can benefit from the lessons of the occasion if our leaders apply the spirit of the event in the governance of the country. They should use the occasion to pray for peace and unity in the country.

The festival is coming at a period Nigeria is passing through hard times. Let the Muslim believers use the occasion to also pray for our leaders and for peaceful conduct of the 2019 general election. We also use the occasion to urge our politicians to play the political game according to the rules. They should consider the interest of Nigerians in whatever they do.