Happy Easter celebration

— 31st March 2018

Nigerian Christians today celebrate the feast of Easter along with their counterparts the world over. Easter is an important annual event in Christian calendar that commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This is perhaps the only feast that Jesus Christ enjoined his disciples to observe in his memory. Christians celebrate this event with great pomp and festivity.
In Nigeria, the event is usually marked with church services, prayers and giving of alms to the sick, the aged and the less privileged and other festivities. In most parts of the country, it is associated with eating, drinking and masquerade shows.
Beyond the rituals and reveling associated with Easter, it is advisable that Christians should not lose sight of its spiritual essence. Easter symbolised the redemption of mankind from sin and the reconciliation of man to God. It is a season of prayers, penance, love, sacrifice and humility. In Easter, we remember Jesus Christ’s love, passion, sacrifice and humility in dying for mankind’s redemption. Easter is also a reminder that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a confirmation that there is life after death. It goes a long way to strengthen the faith of all Christian believers
Christ came to the world to serve and not to be served. As a servant-leader, Jesus Christ loved mankind unconditionally. He fed his disciples and washed their feet. He taught them how to pray. He led by example and commanded respect from his disciples. For His altruistic love, He laid down his life for the sake of all mankind. We enjoin all Christians to follow His footsteps in their every day living.
We also use this occasion of Easter celebration to call on all Christians to emulate the shining examples of Jesus Christ. They should particularly forsake sin and deviate from evil. They must show love to their fellow human beings and relate with them in love and charity.
Let all Christians live in peace and harmony with their neighbours and be willing to help those in need. They should exhibit the Christ-like qualities in their private and public lives now and after the Easter season.
Our Christian faithful should use this occasion to pray for peace and prosperity in Nigeria. They should pray for an end to all forms of violence in the country. Let them shun strife and violence and encourage the spirit of forgiveness among Nigerians.
Let our political leaders emulate Jesus Christ by demonstrating the qualities of His servant-leadership that are sadly lacking in the country. Nigeria would be better in all indices of human and economic development if our leaders emulate Christ’s leadership qualities.
We need leaders that will be willing to die for the country. Nigeria is in need of leaders that will sacrifice their personal comfort for the good of the country. We need patriotic and selfless leaders that will ensure the welfare of greater number of Nigerians.
Most of our politicians lack these Christ-like qualities in their relationship with those they lead. They are not magnanimous enough to work for the general welfare of the citizens. It is regrettable that most of them are preoccupied with self and how to satisfy the needs of their immediate family and friends than the entire country.
We call for attitudinal change among our political office holders and enjoin them to imbibe the examples of Jesus Christ in discharging their constitutional duties. Our political leaders must show interest in the welfare of the people. They should eschew corruption, crass materialism and selfishness. Let them shun mundane things and do those things that will please and satisfy the citizenry. The Easter season is another opportunity for all Christians to reconcile with God and be at peace with humanity. As Christians mark this occasion, let them remember Christ’s love and sacrifice for humanity and emulate Him.
Let all Christians and indeed all Nigerians imbibe the leadership qualities of Jesus Christ. We wish the Christian faithful a Happy Easter celebration.

