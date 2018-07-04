Metro

Today – 4 July – marks Independence Day in the US.

The day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in the country, and it’s a national holiday. There will be fun and games across the country, with many people having barbecues and parties, and also letting off fireworks.

If you want to share a funny meme or heartfelt message to an American friend, we’ve got plenty for you here. There will be celebrations across the country today

‘Liberty is the breath of life to nations.’ – George Bernard Shaw

‘The American, by nature, is optimistic. He is experimental, an inventor, and a builder who builds best when called upon to build greatly.’ – John F. Kennedy

‘America, to me, is freedom.’ – Willie Nelson ‘May we think of freedom not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right.’ – Peter Marshall ‘In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.’ – Franklin D. Roosevelt

‘This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.’ – Elmer Davis ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.’ – John F. Kennedy

‘The essence of America – that which really unites us – is not ethnicity, or nationality, or religion. It is an idea – and what an idea it is – that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things. That it doesn’t matter where you came from, but where you are going.’ – Condoleezza Rice

On this special day, let us take come forward and make a promise to take our nation on the path of prosperity so that people can live a happy life.

Happy independence day to all. Don’t take your freedom and independence for granted, someone had to work hard and make many sacrifices for it 4th of July is a great day for our country and I salute the people whose sacrifices have made this possible.

Just a token of thanks to pay homage to their sacrifices and make them feel special. We are very lucky to be born in America which is famous for its rich culture and traditions.

While celebrating the Independence Day we promise to preserve the reputation so that the freedom fighters can feel proud of us May our country always flourishes and celebrates many more years of independence.

Wishing you all a very happy and blessed independence day. Let each one of us make a promise, that as long as we live, we will be good citizens of our country in the best of our capabilities and we will help America grow into a better nation with each passing day