Molly Kilete, Abuja

The public presentation of the policy framework and national action plan for preventing violent extremism is right now ongoing, in Abuja.

The programme, which is being organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), is being attended by the NSA, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Controller General of Prisons, Non-Governmental Organisations, top military officers, among others.

The meeting is aimed at developing a policy framework and national action plan for preventing and countering violent extremism.

Details later…