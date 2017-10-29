HAPPENING NOW: South East govs meeting in Enugu

BVN: Expert advises FG to observe due process in seizure of bank accounts— 29th October 2017
An economic expert, Charles Nwekeaku, has advised the Federal Government to follow due process in getting the forfeiture of monies in accounts without Bank Verification Numbers(BVN) to the government. Nwekeaku, an Associate Professor at the Nassarawa State University, Keffi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in…
Any election in Biafran Territorial Sovereign State that is not conducted by Biafran Authority, is illegitimate by law. The said eclection in Anambra state in November 18. 2017 is illegitimate by law. All political office holders of illegitimate election by law will be thrown out of office by Biafran Authority. Biafran Authority is the only legitimate authority by law to conduct election in Biafran Territorial Sovereign State. In a twinkle of an eye, the enemy’s thugs in military uniforms, police etc. will be no where to be found in Biafran Territorial Sovereign State, Niger Delta Territorial Sovereign State, Oduduwa Territorial Sovereign State. South feed north- it is over. The political name Nigeria is history- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. It is God given Southern Liberation from the illiterate fallen caliphate with illiterate military circle of north in the name of nigeria. God Is With Us!!!