Home / Cover / National / HAPPENING NOW: Osinbajo attends NASS security summit

HAPPENING NOW: Osinbajo attends NASS security summit

— 8th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently attending the opening of the two-day summit on national security by the National Assembly’s Ad-HOC committee to review the current infrastructure in Nigeria.

The summit is holding at the Nigerian Air Force Officer’s Mess, in Abuja.

The summit is being attended by lawmakers from both houses of the National Assembly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, ministers, service chiefs, royal fathers and diplomats.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, said the coming together of the Executive and Legislative arms of government for this discussion about security, was a pointer to the seriousness of the situation and the determination to tackle the problem.

He said that the summit was also unique because never before has Nigeria had such an inclusive platform for appraising security-related matters in this country.

Saraki said, “The sharp increase in murderous violence, over and above the relatively manageable level of insecurity that has plagued our country for some time, jolted us out any last vestiges of complacency or denial. There can be no denying the horrific reality in many parts of our country today. People who should be neighbours are turning on one another and taking up arms. These attacks and reprisal attacks are an intolerable cycle of hell that must be broken. Killings, kidnappings, mayhem and general lawlessness cannot be the new normal. We must take this country back and restore order.”

He said the executive cannot do it alone hence the need for the summit.

Details later…

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th February 2018 at 12:42 pm
    The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead, so-called NASS as well. Asking about so-called foreign invasion from Cameroon etc. is ignorance and naivety of the fact that the fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead. It is Bloody Political War- it is the Sword, either you are for the natives of this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives or you are for fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria Political Control over this territory of the natives is over and must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives- fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria got into this territory of the natives with the Sword and must be erased in this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

