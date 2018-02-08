HAPPENING NOW: Osinbajo attends NASS security summit
— 8th February 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua in Abuja
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently attending the opening of the two-day summit on national security by the National Assembly’s Ad-HOC committee to review the current infrastructure in Nigeria.
The summit is holding at the Nigerian Air Force Officer’s Mess, in Abuja.
The summit is being attended by lawmakers from both houses of the National Assembly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, ministers, service chiefs, royal fathers and diplomats.
Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, said the coming together of the Executive and Legislative arms of government for this discussion about security, was a pointer to the seriousness of the situation and the determination to tackle the problem.
He said that the summit was also unique because never before has Nigeria had such an inclusive platform for appraising security-related matters in this country.
Saraki said, “The sharp increase in murderous violence, over and above the relatively manageable level of insecurity that has plagued our country for some time, jolted us out any last vestiges of complacency or denial. There can be no denying the horrific reality in many parts of our country today. People who should be neighbours are turning on one another and taking up arms. These attacks and reprisal attacks are an intolerable cycle of hell that must be broken. Killings, kidnappings, mayhem and general lawlessness cannot be the new normal. We must take this country back and restore order.”
He said the executive cannot do it alone hence the need for the summit.
Details later…
