Happening Now: Obasanjo, deputy governors at Zero Hunger review in Borno

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and deputy governors of Ebonyi and Ogun states are among personalities attending Peer Review of Zero Hunger in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Also in attendance are representatives of the Benue State Governor, national and international organisations including the World Food Programme (WFP), International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), and the Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, represented by a director in the ministry, Mr. Obinachi Opara.

Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe lauded Obasanjo, the initiator of Zero Hunger Initiative, for driving the programme for sustainable food production.

He said the programme had set the standard for all participating states to improve on agricultural productions in their states.

“Last November, Zero Hunger held its forum at Ebonyi State, and we have learnt a lot of lessons from that last meeting. We have seen results,” Igwe said.

Deputy Governor of Ogun State Yetunde Onanuga said the initiative would help in addressing poverty and build the national economy.

Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbeh, represented by a director in the ministry, Obinachi Opara, said the Zero Hunger initiative promotes sustainable agriculture, and fights poverty and hunger by ensuring all-year food production.

He said the review in Maiduguri was the third meeting after reviews in Benue and Ebonyi last year.