Paul Osuyi, Asaba

No fewer than 300 youths, trained in various skills will, on Thursday, be empowered with starter packs at the closing ceremony of the 2017 National Industrial Skills Training Development Programme (NISDP), currently underway, in Delta State.

NISDP is being anchored by Industrial Training Fund (ITF), a foremost training parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is being represented by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Joyce Overa. Director General of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari is also represented by the director of ICT, Dickson Onuoha.

Details later…