Molly Kilete, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazau, is currently meeting with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and top senior police officers at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja.

It was gathered that the aim of the meeting is to curb illegal weapons which IGP Idris said was becoming alarming in the country

Idris had said with the general elections schedule to hold early next year, it has become very necessary for the police and other security agencies to mop up these arms, which he maintained, were wrong hands.

IGP Idris had also condemned the arming of vigilance groups put in place by some state governors to protect lives and property of their citizens.

Details later…