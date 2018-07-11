The Sun News
HAPPENING NOW: Heavy shooting by security agents causes tension in Ado-Ekiti
11th July 2018 - Erosion threatens Nnewi factories
11th July 2018 - Ahead 2019: Why 39 political parties went into alliance, by Atiku
11th July 2018 - Police rescue stolen 3-week-old baby, nab kidnapper in Ogun
11th July 2018 - Dangers of artificial intelligence
11th July 2018 - Ex-militants protest non-payment of 2 months allowance in Edo
11th July 2018 - When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels
11th July 2018 - Court jails man 15-yrs for stealing in Edo
11th July 2018 - Widow, family in agony, as strange storm kills father of five
11th July 2018 - Whip PDP with your PVCs on Saturday, Oshiomole tells Ekiti people
SECURITY

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy shooting by security agents causes tension in Ado-Ekiti

— 11th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

There was alleged heavy shooting by some security agents who had been occupying the gates leading to Government House since Tuesday.

The shooing is currently happening at the Bravo 2 entrance gate of the Ekiti State Government office in the state capital, at we file in this report.

It was gathered that the shootings were used to disperse some supporters of the PDP candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka and Governor Ayo Fayose  who were billed to have a victory walk round a part of the capital city in anticipation of victory in the July 14 poll.

Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, who decried the shooting, urged the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Bello, to call the security agents to order before the incident escalates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Habila Joshak, who just finished addressing newsmen on the conduct of the force in the forthcoming poll at the police headquarters, had described the PDP’s walk as a rally.

Joshak explained that due approval for the event was not got by the party from the police. He said the police would not undermine the governor and any citizen of the state but that approval must be taken before any political rally could hold.

Details later….

 

SECURITY

