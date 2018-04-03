Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is currently on a courtesy visit to the palace of Alake and the Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

Kalu, whose entourage arrived the Ake Palace around 12.50p.m, was received by Egba High Chiefs and was immediately ushered into the inner palace.

Briefing the monarch and member of the Egba Traditional Council on the purpose of his visit, the former governor said he brought message of love, peace and understanding to the monarch.

According to him, his strong belief in the oneness of Nigeria and good leadership, had informed his decision to tour the southwest states.

While lauding Alake for his sterling military career, urged the monarch to maintain his close relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as the president Nigeria needs at the present.

He commended the president for starting and continuing on a good note, declaring President Buhari deserved another term of four years.

Kalu, who said Nigeria had been befuddled with challenges of leaders who never obeyed the law, added no matter the amount of criticisms and number of letters, PMB should forge ahead.

In his remarks, Oba Gbadebo, commended Kalu for his message of love and strong belief in PMB’s capacity to deliver good governance.

He further described Kalu as a detribalised and great Nigerian, whose tenure as Abia state governor was marked with socio economic development of the state.

Alake, who noted that presidency is birthright of every Nigerian, however, promised to support Kalu whenever the nation beckons on him to run for presidency.

Details later…