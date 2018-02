Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A workshop on ‘DIGITAL SWITCH ON’ for information managers, marketers, engineers, technicians and broadcasters is currently ongoing, in Asaba, Delta State.

The workshop is being organised by the Digiteam Nigeria in conjunction with the Delta State’s Ministry of Information. Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who declareed the workshop open.

Heads of parastatals of the Ministry of Information and representatives of Digiteam Nigeriawere present at the ongoing event holding at the Press Centre, Government House, Asaba.

Details later…