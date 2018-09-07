HAPPENING NOW: closing ceremony of Guards Brigade Sports week

The closing ceremony for the weeklong sporting activities of the Guards Brigade Nigerian army is ongoing at the Aguiyi Ironsi cantonment.

Three event are slated for today’s closing ceremony namely Boxing, football, and combat relay.

In his address at the occasion, the commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Tama Musa, said that aside selecting able sportsmen and women of the brigade to represent the Nigerian army in international sporting competitions, the event which is party of the brigades training activity for 2018, is also aimed at enhancing the mental and physical health of officers and soldiers of the brigade,

The closing ceremony has Major General Adeosun, the chief of training and operations as the special guest of honor which is being attended by top military officers from the army, Navy and Air Force.

Details coming