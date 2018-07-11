The Sun News
BURATAI

HAPPENING NOW: Buratai unveils new Army Headquarters extension in Abuja

— 11th July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai is about now commissioning the new Army Headquarters complex in Abuja

The complex located inside the Army Headquarters, was built to create office space accommodation for officers and soldiers serving in Abuja to enable them carry out routine activities and move the Nigerian Army forward .

The two-storey building has a fitness center, restaurant, drivers lounge, Servers room, Laboratories, shopping complex, engineers maintenance office, among others.

Details later…

 

 

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 11th July 2018 at 4:59 pm
    Reply

    Kindergarten comedy of the vanquished enemy. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, is Freedom of every this territory native under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

