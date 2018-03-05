The Sun News
HAPPENING NOW: Buhari receives Liberian President, George Weah in Aso Rock

— 5th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting, George Weah, the 25th President of Liberia.

President Weah arrived at 12:34p.m. in three motorcade. He was received by President Buhari at the fore court of the presidential villa by 12:36p.m.

The retired professional footballer who played as a striker, was also a senator representing Montserrado County from 14 January 2015 – 22 January 2018.

Weah became involved in politics in Liberia following his retirement from football. He formed the Congress for Democratic Change e and ran unsuccessfully for President in the 2005 election, losing to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the second round of voting.

In the 2011 election, he ran unsuccessfully as Vice President alongside Winston Tubman. Weah was subsequently elected to the Liberian Senate for Montserrado County in the 2014 elections.

George Weah was elected President of Liberia in the 2017 election, defeating the incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai, and sworn in on 22 January 2018.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th March 2018 at 12:22 pm
    Buhari Is Dead. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria do not represent this territory natives. This territory natives are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Stanley 5th March 2018 at 2:10 pm
    Okay

