HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

— 14th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is currently going on at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and several ministers in attendance. The meeting commenced at 11:00a.m.

The opening prayers were said by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and the Minister for Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma.

Details later…

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  Ezekiel Okeke 14th February 2018 at 11:56 am
    Reply

    The calamities befalling family of late Buhari will persist as long as the family do not know the implications of succumbing to present unknown person as the late member of the family. On the other hand, the fraudulent political name Nigeria they are struggling to save is not redeemable. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

