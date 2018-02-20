HAPPENING NOW: Benue/Nassarawa crisis: IGP meets stakeholders in Abuja

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is currently meeting with stakeholders from Benue and Nassarawa states to find a lasting solution to the incessant attacks by herdsmen.

The meeting which is being attended by government officials and traditional rulers from the two states, also has members of the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in attendance.

Deputy governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abondu, is leading the delegation from Benue State while Brig.-Gen. Muhamed Adeka (rtd), who is Special Adviser to the Nassarawa State governor, is leading the delegation from Nassarawa State.

Also in attendance are the police commissioners of both states.

The meeting, which is the second to hold, in Abuja, after the brutal killings of over 70 persons by Fulani herdsmen in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State, on January 1, 2017, was shifted following altercations by the group accusing each other of being the cause of the killings.

The IGP, who appealed for calm during the meeting, shifted the meeting for Tuesday to reduce tension.

The meeting earlier scheduled to begin at 11:00a.a.m started at about 11:51, when IGP Idris walked into the conference room, venue of the meeting.