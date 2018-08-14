– The Sun News
ARMY

HAPPENING NOW: Army holds combat support training week in Borno

— 14th August 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army combat support training week is currently holding in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The training is to draw policies and strategies for various military operations across the country, according to Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Gen. Buratai while welcoming Corp Commanders and participants to the Combat Support Arms Training week,  on Tuesday, said the nation faces series of security challenges including Boko Haram insurgency, farmers/herders crisis, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and violence among others.

“It is an annual event of the Nigerian Army where we brainstorm on the contemporary security challenges,” the army chief who was represented by Commander Training and Doctrine (TRADOC), Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Salihu said.

Corp Commander Artillery, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abubabkar Tarfa said the week-long training programme is a veritable platform for generating ideas for combat arm.

He said the theme of this year programme ‘Strengthening Combat Support Arms Cooperation in Contemporary Security Challenges’, was designed to generate strategies for confronting the current security challenges in the country.

