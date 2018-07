Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is in Maiduguri now addresing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates from Borno and Yobe ahead of the party presidential primaries.

Atiku has declared his interest to run for the president of the country in 2019.

He said majority of people in both Borno and Yobe were in defunct All Nigeria Progressive Party (ANPP) while he held sway as the nation’s vice president (1999-2007).

“Borno and Yobe have been battered and we need to bring them back,” he said. He was accompanied by his director of campaigns and former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel.