– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Happening: Army holds round table on crisis
18th July 2018 - ‘Military junta’ incorrect
18th July 2018 - The hidden wisdom of God
18th July 2018 - Reactions to my polygamy series (3)
18th July 2018 - CBN recovers N65B from banks for wrong charges
18th July 2018 - The many ‘gates’ of Buhari government (2)
18th July 2018 - The lies in our national life
18th July 2018 - No Chelsea agreement for Golovin, claims CSKA president
18th July 2018 - Abeokuta flood: Amosun deploys cabinet members to join in clearing debris
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose alleges harassment, security withdrawal
Home / National / Happening: Army holds round table on crisis
The Nigerian Army

Happening: Army holds round table on crisis

— 18th July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri
The Nigerian Army are presently holding a round table meting on military-civil relations following increasing internal security challenges in some parts of the country.
Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai while declaring open the three days Military Coordination Roundtable at Army Command Guest House, Maiduguri, Borno State said the Nigerian Army was tasked with internal securtiy operation in aid to civil authority apart from its traditional role of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.
Buratai who was represented by the Chief of Trainning and Operations, Army Headquarters, Maj.Gen David Amodu said there was a shift in conflict from inter state to intra state across the world. He maintained that Nigeria was not left out of this shift as many states are currently experiencing various crises and violent clashes.
“The Nigerian Army is at present engaged in a number of military operations other than war in several theatres across the country,” he said. He said the military has continued to collaborate with civil society organisations as part of its method of responding to th emerging security challenges in the country
“The Nigerian Army has continued to collaborate with civil society organisations to effectively enlist the support of the local and international populace, ” he disclosed in his opening address.
He said participants at the roundtable were drawn from all army formations in the country to
“brainstorm on the way forward in enhancing civil-military relations skills and capacity of The Nigerian Army officers.”  Other participants include military officers from United Kingdom and USA.
Representative of the United Kingdom Army, Lt.Col Alex Michael said the challenge of responding to humanitarian crisis in a theatre of operation and simultenously responding to conflict while equally dealing with a range of actors in crisis situation were issues that should elicit discourse at the roundtable.
He said effective coordination between military and humanitarian organisations would help in ensuring delivery of life-saving assistance to those affected by crisis or violence. He said they were participating in the roundtable to share international practise and how this practise applies to the crisis management in northeast Nigeria and other parts of the country where the military is currently  engaged in various ooerations.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

The Nigerian Army

Happening: Army holds round table on crisis

— 18th July 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Nigerian Army are presently holding a round table meting on military-civil relations following increasing internal security challenges in some parts of the country. Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai while declaring open the three days Military Coordination Roundtable at Army Command Guest House, Maiduguri, Borno State said the Nigerian Army…

  • The Central Bank of Nigeria

    CBN recovers N65B from banks for wrong charges

    — 18th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has so far recovered over N65 billion from commercial banks as a result of wrongful deductions and charges from customers’ deposits and other transactions within the banking system. The apex bank said the recovery which is an accumulation since 2012 has also been refunded to customers,…

  • NIGERIAN - 'GATES' - BUHARI GOVERNMENT

    The many ‘gates’ of Buhari government (2)

    — 18th July 2018

    “The people are suffering, gnashing their teeth. Prices have gone beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. Corruption now struts about imperiously, on its hands, head, limbs…” Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL Today, we shall continue our excursion into the realm of Nigeria’s present conundrum, starting with the “HERDSMENGATE”. Herdsmengate The “Herdsmengate” is all too familiar…

  • CABINET MEMBERS - FLOOD - ABEOKUTA

    Abeokuta flood: Amosun deploys cabinet members to join in clearing debris

    — 18th July 2018

    Cabinet members in Ogun have been deployed to various parts of Abeokuta, to join in the clearing of debris, following the flood, which caused havoc in the state capital, last Friday. This followed an order by Governor Ibikunle Amosun during the executive council meeting, at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday. READ ALSO: Flood:…

  • FAYOSE - PUBLIC APPEARANCE

    Ekiti: Fayose alleges harassment, security withdrawal

    — 18th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, made his first public appearance in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, after the July 14 poll, which produced All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate, Kayode Fayemi, as governor-elect. He was hailed by a huge crowd of market women, kids, aged and youths on the street of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share