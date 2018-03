Tony Osauzo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, is currently holding a mega rally in Benin-City, the state capital.

The rally is the ground finale of campaigns for the state local government elections scheduled for next Saturday across the 18 local government areas of the state.

At the rally are National Chairman of the Party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Godwin Obaseki and Minister of Sports, Solomon Lalong, amongst‎ others in attendance.