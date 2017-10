The Nigerian Army has assembled it’s men in Lagos for the flag off of Exercise Crocodile Smile II.

Over 1000 military personnel, including the Special Boat Services of the Nigerian Navy are presently in Tarkwa Bay area of Lagos for the flag off.

Already, artillery gun shots have been ringing out from the area with the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Turkur Buratai expected to flag off the ceremony which test the efficiency of the force in the conduct of Internal Security Operations.

Details soon…..