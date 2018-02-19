Hannover 96 fined for racial slur towards Nigerian players

German club, Hannover 96 has been handed a fine of €20, 000 for unsportsmanlike behaviour of its supporters towards Nigerian internationals, Leon Balogun and Anthony Ujah.

Balogun, who is a defender by trade, took to social media to report the racist incident involving him and striker Ujah after their club, Mainz 05’s 3-2 defeat to Hannover 96 on the 13th of January 2018.

German Football Association had since confirmed that a group of seven to 12 individuals racially abused the Nigerian players during the warm-up session.

A statement from the German FA read: “The sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) has the Bundesliga club Hannover 96 in individual judicial proceedings after indictment by the DFB control committee because of behaviour of its supporters fined in the amount of 20, 000 Euros.”

“During the Bundesliga match against 1. FSV Mainz 05 on January 13, 2018 in Hannover, a group of seven to 12 people had the two FSV players; Leon Balogun and Anthony Ujah, who were warming up behind the goal line, recurring over long stretches of the second half racially insulted.”