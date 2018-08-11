I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model

Damilola Diamond, as close friends fondly call her, has hinted that she is single and okay with it at the moment. However, when it comes to marriage, she says she would always go for a handsome and financially capable man to compliment her.

“I want a man who understands me. He must be physically okay. In fact, he has to be handsome, good looking, fine, and a sweet guy. He must be intellectually sound. He must have something up there. He has to be financially capable too. He can’t be a poor man, so even if I have my own money, when the children start coming, he must spend his money,” she stated.