– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model
11th August 2018 - Barca insists on Pogba, as Mourinho blames star’s agent
11th August 2018 - AGHA NAOMI 07080842568
10th August 2018 - Kogi bye-election: Gov. Bello accuses ex-govs of importing thugs from Nasarawa, Bayelsa
10th August 2018 - What agitators must do to actualise Biafra – Pastor Onuoha
10th August 2018 - Zimbabwe opposition leader legally challenges election result
10th August 2018 - Giwa-led NFF distances self from Pinnick-led elective congress time-table
10th August 2018 - LAUTECH: Zonal ASUU urges Oyo, Osun to end ‘impasse’ at varsity
10th August 2018 - Ex-Rep, Osahon denies defection story
10th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t increase rams’ prices, cleric urges traders
Home / Cover / Entertainment / I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model
DAMILOLA

I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model

— 11th August 2018

Model cum actress, Damilola Aina, has got what it takes to be a super star. She is beautiful, fair complexioned, talented and quite comfortable financially, having graced the billboards of top telecommunication brands in Nigeria and beyond.

Damilola Diamond, as close friends fondly call her, has hinted that she is single and okay with it at the moment. However, when it comes to marriage, she says she would always go for a handsome and financially capable man to compliment her.

“I want a man who understands me. He must be physically okay. In fact, he has to be handsome, good looking, fine, and a sweet guy. He must be intellectually sound. He must have something up there. He has to be financially capable too. He can’t be a poor man, so even if I have my own money, when the children start coming, he must spend his money,” she stated.

Speaking further, Ms Aina advised her colleagues to be careful of the kind of private information they put on social media.

READ ALSO: Rich The Kid’s Social Media Hacked, Hacker Wants $750K For RTK’s Page

“Honestly, some things are meant to be known to you and your family alone and not for the world via social media. In a way, this is drastically contributing to the crash of marriages and relationships. Let private things remain private. You can post fashion, style and the likes but relationship matters should be off the public eyes,” she chipped.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DAMILOLA

I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model

— 11th August 2018

Model cum actress, Damilola Aina, has got what it takes to be a super star. She is beautiful, fair complexioned, talented and quite comfortable financially, having graced the billboards of top telecommunication brands in Nigeria and beyond. Damilola Diamond, as close friends fondly call her, has hinted that she is single and okay with it…

  • POGBA

    Barca insists on Pogba, as Mourinho blames star’s agent

    — 11th August 2018

    Barcelona have reportedly remained undeterred in their efforts to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The Catalan giants have recently been linked with an approach for Pogba, despite the 25-year-old still having three years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. Premier League clubs are now unable to sign players until the start of 2019, but according to The…

  • KOGI

    Kogi bye-election: Gov. Bello accuses ex-govs of importing thugs from Nasarawa, Bayelsa

    — 10th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Less than 24 hours to the House of Representatives bye-election in Lokoja/Kotonkarfe constituency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has raised the alarm over influx of political thugs allegedly imported by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt the exercise. He specifically accused two former governors of the state, Ibrahim Idris, popularly…

  • ELECTION

    What agitators must do to actualise Biafra – Pastor Onuoha

    — 10th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Pastor Olisadebelum Onuoha of Jehovah’s World Ministerial Outreach has urged agitators for the independent nation of Biafra to wait for the appointed time ordained by God for the actualisation of the mission. He said the supremacy war between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ohaneze Ndigbo and Movement for the Actualisation of…

  • LAUTECH: Zonal ASUU urges Oyo, Osun to end ‘impasse’ at varsity

    — 10th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Lagos Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Friday, called on to the governments of Oyo and Osun states to work out modalities to end the “impasse” at the jointly owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State. The Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Prof. Olusoji…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share