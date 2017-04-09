The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Home / Cover / National / Hands off our case, 22 Biafra agitators tell judges

Hands off our case, 22 Biafra agitators tell judges

— 9th April 2017

From Jeff Amechi
Agbodo, Onitsha

NO fewer than 22 pro-Biafra agitators that have been on awaiting trial for 10 years now have told the judges handling their case at the Federal High Court II, Awka, and Onitsha State High Court, both in Anambra State, to disqualify themselves and hands off the case.
The agitators were arrested at different locations in the state in 2007 and charged to court over alleged treason and other related offenses.
They called on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to intervene in the matter and consider the psychological, emotional and health conditions of the accused persons as a result of their long remand in prison custody.
One of the accused persons, who spoke with newsmen at the Onitsha High Court, Mr. Innocent Orji, said the judges had been frustrating the case through unnecessary delays and long adjournments.
Orji, who was flanked by other accused persons, lamented that the case had not been progressing, saying the case was supposed to be called up at the court last Friday but was canceled due to little clash between the court clerk and prison officials. He further alleged that the clash was predetermined to frustrate and prolong the matter.
“We call on human right activists all over the world to look into the matter and save our lives because we wonder why we should be in prison custody for 10 years without trial, fair hearing or judgment. Justice delayed is Justice denied. This case has been tried by several judges without any conclusion. So, we are calling on them to discharge us since they don’t have evidence to prosecute us; that is the meaning because the case has lasted for 10 years without trial.”

Uche Atuma

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th April 2017 at 6:26 am
    All pro-Biafra groups should know Biafra is at war with north and any that collaborate with north. There is nothing called federal government- what exist is northern government nickname FG. It will be ignorance to even mention the said Abubakar or any called their judge etc. Republic Of Biafra have won the war- God has given us Republic Of Biafra, all Biafrans in their hostage should be celebrating victory, and will be released under Biafran Government. It is now constituting Biafran Government in which all pro-Biafra groups are represented. All pro-Biafra groups only need to concentrate on constituting Biafran Government now- capital is Enugu, the currency name is BS- Biafran Shekel etc. All pro-Biafra groups should ignore any noise etc. of the defeated enemy. If the defeated enemy do not vacate Biafraland now, Republic Of Biafra will apply bloody engagement in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR and drive them out of Biafraland. God Is With Us!!!

