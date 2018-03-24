The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - Handling workplace stress
24th March 2018 - When Ooni Ogunwusi stormed Ilisan Remo for Oba Sonuga
24th March 2018 - Lost mediation opportunities
24th March 2018 - My belle o; my country o!
24th March 2018 - H-e-l-p, goat has swallowed my voter’s card!
24th March 2018 - Moses on target as Super Eagles stun hosts Poland
24th March 2018 - Onigbinde: I divorced My wife to Have long life
24th March 2018 - Jobs for ex-militants
24th March 2018 - Odibo Lizy 08025425206 [email protected]
24th March 2018 - Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor
Home / Columns / Health / Handling workplace stress

Handling workplace stress

— 24th March 2018

Good day Dr Maymunah, I am a business executive, how can I make my employees work with less stress and yet be very productive?

Rotimi, Lagos.

Good day Rotimi, while some workplace stress is normal, excessive stress can interfere with an employee’s productivity and performance, impact their physical and emotional health and can even affect their relationship and family life.

When is stress too much?

Stress is not always bad. A little bit of stress can help people stay focus and energetic. It helps to keep you on your toes and helps you to avoid accident and some mistakes.

Long hours, tight deadlines, and ever increasing demand can leave an employee feeling worried, drained and overwhelmed. And when stress exceeds your ability to cope, it stops being useful and start causing damage to your mind, body as well as to your job satisfaction.

The common causes of stress at workplace include the following:

Fear of being laid off.

More overtime due to staff cutbacks.

Pressure to perform to meet rising expectations but with no job satisfaction.

Pressure to work at optimum level all the time.

Lack of control over how the work is done.

Warning signs that your employees may be having excessive stress at work place include using alcohol, social withdrawal, muscle tension or headaches.

Other warning signs are having trouble concentrating, fatigue, apathy, loss of interest at work and having problems sleeping.

Tips on how to reduce workplace stress include:

Reaching out

Sometimes the best way to reduce stress is simply by sharing it with a close relative or friend. The act of talking it out and getting support and sympathy can be very effective in blowing off the steam.

The person doesn’t need to fix the problem, they just need to listen. Your employees can be encouraged and advised to practice this act. They can do this with trusted colleagues at work and/or with family members.

Exercises and nutrition

Doing Aerobic exercises is an effective way to lift your mood, increase energy, sharpen focus and relax both the mind and the body. For maximum stress relief, try to work out for a minimum of 30mins, walking, running or dancing.

When stress is mounting at work, take a quick break and move away from the stressful situation. Take a stroll outside the workplace if possible. Physical movement can help to regain balance.

Eat smart, small quantity and more frequently is better than eating very heavy or not eating at all. Minimize sugar and refined carbohydrates. Avoid nicotine, drink alcohol in moderation if it must be taken at all.

Don’t skip on sleep

You may feel like that you don’t have enough time to get adequate sleep at night but not getting enough sleep at night affects your productivity, creativity, ability to focus and problem solving skill during the day.

Sleep for at least 8hours per day. Turn off TV and smart phones before bed time. Listening to soft music with low light helps to aid relaxation.

Prioritize and organize

When stress at workplace threatens to overwhelm you, time management is important. Leave early in the morning and get to your place of work about 15 minutes before time, plan regular break, establish healthy boundaries. Don’t over commit yourself.

Prioritize your tasks and do the more important and time sensitive tasks first. Break projects into small steps. Delegate responsibility, trust your co-workers, don’t insist on doing everything all by yourself. Be willing to compromise.

Bad habits that contribute to stress

Resist perfectionism.

Avoid negative thoughts.

Don’t try to control the uncontrollable

Look for humour in situations

Clean up your act.

Be proactive about your work.

Clarify job description.

Request transfer if possible.

Ways managers/employers can help reduce stress at work place

Communicate with your employees. Define employee’s role, responsibilities and goal. Talk to them about the specific factors that make their job stressful. Give workers opportunities to be part of decision making.

They can also clarify your expectations. Deal with workplace conflicts positively. Praise good work performance verbally. Respect dignity of each employee. Show that individual worker is appreciated and valued. Schedule stressful periods followed by periods of fewer tight deadlines.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo hands over father, 2 sons to police for defiling minor

— 24th March 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin The Edo State government has handed over a 70-year-old man, Francis Ezomo, and his two sons, Nosa Ezomo, 26 and Festus Ezomo, 29, to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl, a relative of Mr. Francis Ezomo’s wife. The acting Chairman of the Edo…

  • Court strikes out corruption charges against Justice Ngwuta

    — 24th March 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday struck out the 13-count criminal charge brought against a sitting Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta by the Federal Government. Justice John Tsoho, who relied on a recent Court of Appeal decision involving Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, held that the condition precedent for…

  • Why I posed nude on my birthday

    — 24th March 2018

    –Jojo Charry, actress Rita Okoye Few days ago, Liberia-born US-based Nollywood actress, Jojo Charry, set the Internet on fire with her nude birthday photos. While some admired her, others admonished her for posing nude. In this exclusive interview, the beautiful thespian explain the reasons behind the nude photo shoot, her encounter with lesbians, and plans…

  • 2019: Saraki, Tinubu’s humiliation will make Buhari’s re-election tough –Shehu Sani

    — 24th March 2018

    • Says APC lacks ideology Remi Adefulu The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has warned that the humiliation of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, by the federal government, will make the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari a tough bid. Sani who spoke with…

  • Economy: Bill Gates’ comment vindicated us –PDP

    — 24th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said comments by the founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the economic policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have vindicated its stance that the government is the worst in the history of the country. The PDP in a statement by its National…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share