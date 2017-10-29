The Sun News
Latest
29th October 2017 - Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP
29th October 2017 - IGP, prepare for tough Senate probe
29th October 2017 - Pension fraud : Maina’s dirty deals
29th October 2017 - Victoria 08070850834
29th October 2017 - Army arrests 399, ends Crocodile Smile 2 in Lagos, Ogun
29th October 2017 - Dangers of staring at computer screen for long
29th October 2017 - Top 10 signs that you are at risk of a stroke
29th October 2017 - Why Diabetes must surrender to Dykure Capsules, Diabiz Herbal te– Atuchukwu
29th October 2017 - Super Stylish Playsuit
29th October 2017 - Loose tea and teabag: Which is better?
Home / Cover / National / Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP

Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP

— 29th October 2017

By Omoniyi Salaudeen Lagos and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has said that repeated attemptS by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to blame his party for the failings of the Buhari administration is an admission of failure. 

He made this assertion in reaction to the outburst of Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs, Col Hammeed Ali (retd), saying 50 percent of the PDP in the administration accounts for none performance of the government. 

Adeyeye said the PDP as an opposition party remained unperturbed by the blame game being played by officials of the Buhari administration. He said in a telephone interview with Sunday Sun: “Because of the monumental failure of this government, they are blaming PDP members.
They have lost their minds, they are confused. But they are the people who brought you to power. We are not bothered. Genuine PDP members remain in PDP. It is a clear indication that they have failed. All of them are admitting that they have failed. That is why even when their wives don’t give them food, they will blame the PDP.” Adeyeye noted that the APC controlled government apart from been unimaginative, never had any programme to move Nigeria forward. 
   Also reacting, the National Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Checkwas Okorie urged the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government to accept responsibility for its misrule and stop bulk passing. He said blaming PDP for the failure of the administration was stupid and mischievous.  His words: “That this government has derailed is a self evident truth. But passing the blame on PDP in government is nothing but mischief.  Col Hammeed Ali (retd) is far more intelligent than what he said. I think he is just being mischievous by half. Yes, everybody knows this government has derailed and everybody knows that the bulk stops on the table of Mr. President who is the defacto leader of the APC. As far as I am concerned, blaming the failure on PDP is apparently stupid.”

While exonerating the PDP for the apparent maladministration of the county, Okorie described the government as clueless and a disappointment, wondering why it is mandatory for Buhari to retain the PDP in the system. “If they are in government and derailing the government, whose fault is that? For me, the president is clueless. I will not want to blame PDP for anything. PDP has been defeated and is in opposition. If the government decides to retain the elements in the opposition only to come back later to say the people we defeated are the one derailing us, that government is clueless. The leader of that government is a disappointment,” he fumed. 

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP

— 29th October 2017

By Omoniyi Salaudeen Lagos and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has said that repeated attemptS by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to blame his party for the failings of the Buhari administration is an admission of failure.  He made this assertion in reaction to the outburst of Comptroller…

  • Pension fraud : Maina’s dirty deals

    — 29th October 2017

    Documents reveal real reasons EFCC declared ex-PRTT boss wanted By Onyedika Agbedo Despite the recent claim by the family of the embattled former Chairman of the presidential Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, that a cabal has been behind his travails, fresh facts have emerged detailing how he allegedly used his position to…

  • Army arrests 399, ends Crocodile Smile 2 in Lagos, Ogun

    — 29th October 2017

    By Philip Nwosu No fewer than 399 suspected criminals were arrested within the Lagos and Ogun state axis in the two weeks of the launch of Exercise Crocodile Smile 2 in the area. The revelation was made by Brigadier General Basil Adonkie while briefing Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Turkur Buratai on the Exercise,…

  • Dangers of staring at computer screen for long

    — 29th October 2017

    Exposure at night to blue light emitted by electronics and energy-efficient light bulbs is harmful to your health, medical researchers at Harvard Medical School have found out. Until the advent of artificial lighting, the sun was the major source of lighting, and people spent their evenings in (relative) darkness. Now, in much of the world,…

  • I don’t have time for men – Sharon Ezeamaka, actress

    — 29th October 2017

    By Ikenna Obioha A self-professed feminist, Sharon Ezeamaka launched her acting career at the age of five with her appearance in the movie, ‘Narrow Escape’ alongside Nollywood juggernaut, Pete Edochie. Ever since, she has progressed into appearing in dozens of movies and TV series much to viewers’ delight. In this chat, Sharon takes us on a…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share