Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP

By Omoniyi Salaudeen Lagos and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has said that repeated attemptS by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to blame his party for the failings of the Buhari administration is an admission of failure.

He made this assertion in reaction to the outburst of Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs, Col Hammeed Ali (retd), saying 50 percent of the PDP in the administration accounts for none performance of the government.

Adeyeye said the PDP as an opposition party remained unperturbed by the blame game being played by officials of the Buhari administration. He said in a telephone interview with Sunday Sun: “Because of the monumental failure of this government, they are blaming PDP members.

They have lost their minds, they are confused. But they are the people who brought you to power. We are not bothered. Genuine PDP members remain in PDP. It is a clear indication that they have failed. All of them are admitting that they have failed. That is why even when their wives don’t give them food, they will blame the PDP.” Adeyeye noted that the APC controlled government apart from been unimaginative, never had any programme to move Nigeria forward.

Also reacting, the National Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Chief Checkwas Okorie urged the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led government to accept responsibility for its misrule and stop bulk passing. He said blaming PDP for the failure of the administration was stupid and mischievous. His words: “That this government has derailed is a self evident truth. But passing the blame on PDP in government is nothing but mischief. Col Hammeed Ali (retd) is far more intelligent than what he said. I think he is just being mischievous by half. Yes, everybody knows this government has derailed and everybody knows that the bulk stops on the table of Mr. President who is the defacto leader of the APC. As far as I am concerned, blaming the failure on PDP is apparently stupid.”

While exonerating the PDP for the apparent maladministration of the county, Okorie described the government as clueless and a disappointment, wondering why it is mandatory for Buhari to retain the PDP in the system. “If they are in government and derailing the government, whose fault is that? For me, the president is clueless. I will not want to blame PDP for anything. PDP has been defeated and is in opposition. If the government decides to retain the elements in the opposition only to come back later to say the people we defeated are the one derailing us, that government is clueless. The leader of that government is a disappointment,” he fumed.