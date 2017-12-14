The Sun News
Latest
14th December 2017 - Hamas chief calls for continued Jerusalem protests
14th December 2017 - Be mindful of CCTV cameras, FAAN MD tells airport users
14th December 2017 - Ortom presents N178b 2018 budget to Benue Assembly
14th December 2017 - Govs approve $1b to support FG’s insurgency fight
14th December 2017 - Appeal Court delivers 3001 judgments in 2017
14th December 2017 - Suicide attack at police academy kills 17 in Somalia
14th December 2017 - Poly student stabs roommate to death in Kogi
14th December 2017 - 3 policemen dismissed in Kogi for drug trafficking
14th December 2017 - Kebbi court grants 5 youths bail after 6 months in prison without trial
14th December 2017 - 3 LASU staff arraigned for extortion, forgery
Home / Cover / World News / Hamas chief calls for continued Jerusalem protests

Hamas chief calls for continued Jerusalem protests

— 14th December 2017

The head of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called Thursday for fresh protests across the world against US President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“We demand the Islamic world make every Friday a day of anger and revolution in every capital and city until we bring down Trump’s decision,” Ismail Haniya said.

“We ask churches, the Pope and our Christian brothers to devote their Sunday prayers to Jerusalem,” he added.

Speaking in front of tens of thousands of supporters in Hamas-run Gaza at an event to commemorate the Islamist movement’s 30th anniversary, Haniya railed against Trump’s December 6 announcement that he would move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem and recognise the city as Israel’s capital.

“We will bring down Trump’s decision once and for all,” he added.

The event was attended by major Hamas figures as well as politicians from other political parties, including longtime rivals Fatah.

The two signed an October reconciliation agreement that was supposed to see Hamas hand over control in Gaza by December 1, but the deal has faltered.

Hamas seized control of Gaza from Fatah in 2007 and has fought three wars with Israel since.

Since Trump’s controversial announcement last week, at least 12 rockets or mortars have been fired from Gaza towards Israel.

In response the Jewish state’s army has hit at least 10 targets in Gaza, mostly Hamas bases.

Protests in other parts of the Palestinian territories, as well as across the Arab world, have broken out since Trump’s announcement.

(Source: MEO)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hamas chief calls for continued Jerusalem protests

— 14th December 2017

The head of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called Thursday for fresh protests across the world against US President Donald Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “We demand the Islamic world make every Friday a day of anger and revolution in every capital and city until we bring down Trump’s decision,” Ismail Haniya said….

  • Be mindful of CCTV cameras, FAAN MD tells airport users

    — 14th December 2017

    Mr Saleh Dunoma, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has warned airport users to be mindful of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera at the nation’s airports. Dunoma gave the warning at the Anti-Corruption Sensitisation Programme organised for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Aviation Sector Workers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International…

  • Ortom presents N178b 2018 budget to Benue Assembly

    — 14th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has presented a budget of N178, 377,811,608.00 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2018 fiscal year. The 2018 budget is about N5 billion lesser than the 2017 budget of N183,368,780,499.00 Governor Ortom presented to the House of Assembly last year. Christened a Budget…

  • Govs approve $1b to support FG’s insurgency fight

    — 14th December 2017

    …FG to stop budget support to states not complying with conditions …Says water supply in states abysmal From: JULIANA Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The governors of the 36 states of the federation have approved for the federal government to use $1 billion to support the insurgency fight in the North East. The fund is to be taken…

  • Appeal Court delivers 3001 judgments in 2017

    — 14th December 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa Thursday disclosed that the court within the year delivered 3001 judgments and at the same time heard about 6, 963 appeals. Justice Bulkachuwa stated this during the opening of the 2017 Court of Appeal Judges Conference at the headquarters of the…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share