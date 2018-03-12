The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - Halt payment of illegal salaries, allowances to lawmakers, Falana urges Buhari
12th March 2018 - US Secretary of State, Tillerson, arrives Nigeria
12th March 2018 - Saraki lauds Ekweremadu’s appointment as professor
12th March 2018 - I didn’t call for military coup –Ekweremadu 
12th March 2018 - Reps panel seek termination of $195m Israeli security contract
12th March 2018 - Kalu delivers NICO quarterly lecture tomorrow
12th March 2018 - 2019: Okorocha draws battle line with Catholic priest
11th March 2018 - Drama as Kogi gov. sacks all cabinet, reverses self
11th March 2018 - Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers
11th March 2018 - External reserves hit $46bn – CBN
Home / Cover / National / Halt payment of illegal salaries, allowances to lawmakers, Falana urges Buhari

Halt payment of illegal salaries, allowances to lawmakers, Falana urges Buhari

— 12th March 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to block all illegal payments received by federal lawmakers.

Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana made the call in reaction to an expose by Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N750, 000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances.

Falana in a statement yesterday said the emoluments of the lawmakers goes beyond what was declared by the senator.

“Apart from the monthly package of N13.8 million, each senator is given the opportunity to execute constituency projects to the tune of N200 million per annum. However, the disclosure made by Senator Sani does not cover the allowances for cars, housing, wardrobe, furniture etc running to several millions of Naira approved for each senator.

“Last year, the legislators also illegally purchased exotic cars of N4.7 billion for themselves when workers were owed arrears of salaries and the masses were groaning under a recession caused by the profligacy and mismanagement of the national economy by the ruling class.”

While thanking Sani for the revelation, he said the exposure confirms a statement by the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), Itse Sagay, that Nigerian legislators were the highest paid in the world.

He blamed the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFAC)  for condoning such payments without questioning since 1999.

He tasked the Buhari administration to ensure that no public office holder is paid unapproved salaries and allowances.

“The Buhari administration owes the nation a duty to ensure that no political officer is paid salaries and allowances that have not been approved by the Revenue Mobilization. Allocation Fiscal Commission. The federal government should, as a matter of urgency, halt the payment of double salary and allowances to a number of legislators and ministers.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Halt payment of illegal salaries, allowances to lawmakers, Falana urges Buhari

— 12th March 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to block all illegal payments received by federal lawmakers. Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana made the call in reaction to an expose by Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N750, 000 monthly consolidated salary and…

  • US Secretary of State, Tillerson, arrives Nigeria

    — 12th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja United States Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, arrives the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, today, as part of his ongoing tour of Africa. Tillerson will be received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olukunle Bamgbose at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Tillerson’s visit, according to US Department of State,…

  • Saraki lauds Ekweremadu’s appointment as professor

    — 12th March 2018

    Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, on his appointment as a professor and senior mentoring scholar of E-Governance and Strategic Government Studies, by the Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the United States of America. Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described Ekweremadu’s appointment…

  • I didn’t call for military coup –Ekweremadu 

    — 12th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has distanced himself from an alleged statement insinuating that he called for a military take over in the country. Ekweremadu, who spoke last weekend at the Diepreye Alaimeyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Onopa, during a dinner hosted by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary…

  • Reps panel seek termination of $195m Israeli security contract

    — 12th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has recommended the termination of a $195 million security  contract allegedly awarded to an Israeli company by the Ministry of Transportation, to provide survelliance on Nigerian waterways. This was part of the recommendations of the committee in a report laid before the House last…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share