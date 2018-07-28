– The Sun News
Halt campaigns, don’t break INEC’s rule, Buhari urges supporters

— 28th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on his supporters to halt political campaigns so as not to violate the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as regards the commencement of campaigns.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, called for caution as some of the advocacies and advertisements in the mass media, may be interpreted as political campaigns.

The Presidential Spokesman said, there will be ample time to trumpet the good works of the Buhari administration, jumping the gun is not the proper thing to do.

The statement read: “It has been observed that some fervent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have begun what may be interpreted as political campaigns in their advocacies and advertisements in the mass media.

Nigeria is bleeding under Buhari – Bode George

“We appreciate their enthusiasm, borne out of desire to garner support for an administration that is actuated by nothing else, other than service for motherland, but we hereby appeal for patience, so that the game can be played according to the rules.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a timetable for political campaigns, and we urge committed supporters round the country (and beyond) to be mindful of such. There will be ample time ahead to trumpet the good works of the Buhari administration, and solicit re-election, all for the good of our country and her people.

“While a chronicle of the achievements of the administration is in order now, outright canvasing may amount to jumping the gun. We are an administration committed to due process and scrupulous respect for rules, law and order.

“We appreciate our massive supporters nationwide, and urge them to exercise restraint till the race commences officially as stipulated by law.”

