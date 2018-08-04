Halleluyah chorus for Mike

To all Good Samaritans who sent letters, called, visited and shouted Halleluyah sequel to reading my piece last week about God’s Hands of miracle

Mike Awoyinfa

To all you Good Samaritans who sent letters, called, visited and shouted Halleluyah sequel to reading my piece last week about God’s Hands of miracle that saved me from death, I say thank you. From your letters, text messages, Facebook, Twitter and your prayers worldwide, I say Amen. Some of your letters:

Pastor Mike, I just read about your providential escape. To God be the glory. We thank Him for He shelters His own. Remain strong and trusting in God. Have a happy weekend

–Peter Odili.

This is shocking news! We praise God the Almighty for stepping in. He is always ON TIME! Glory be to His Holy name. Hallelujah. I wish you a happy birthday and pray for many, many more years free of accident and

–Mrs. Kemi Akitoye, Abuja.

Congratulations my brother. As long as your love for God is unshaken, He will always deliver you from the enemies, because the one in you is greater than all the enemies forces put together. You will live to celebrate your 70th birthday in Jesus name. We will continue to enjoy your write ups.

–Mark Oduh.

My family and I join you to thank our merciful God for that miraculous escape from death and for putting the devil and its agents to eternal shame and damnation. Just learnt of the accident after reading your column today. Once again, glory be to God for saving you.

–Prof. Isaac N. Obasi, University of Abuja

Thank God for saving your life. I am particularly impressed by your heart of forgiveness. I hope that all Nigerians learn a lesson or two from your experience.

–Solomon, Jos, 08065755392

Just learnt of the accident. May the Almighty God continue to protect and guide you in whatever you do and wherever you are.

–A.A. Rabiu, ASCON, Topo, Badagry

I rejoice with you, Mike but I think you should get that dangerous driver to undergo some counseling, perhaps with FRSC officials

–Lanre Idowu