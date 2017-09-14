The Sun News
Home / World News / Halimah Yacob set to be sworn-in as Singapore's 8th President

Halimah Yacob set to be sworn-in as Singapore’s 8th President

— 14th September 2017

President-elect Halimah Yacob, accompanied by her husband, Mr Mohamed Alhabshee, have arrived at the Istana on Thursday evening (Sept 14) for her inauguration as the Republic’s eight President.

The hour-long event kicks off with a Welcome Ceremony at the Ceremonial Plaza, before the Swearing-in Ceremony takes place at the State Room, where the National Anthem will be sung, followed by Oath-taking and signing of the Oath.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will give a speech, followed by a speech by Madam Halimah. The ceremony will conclude with a group photo with the Cabinet ministers, Chief Justice and Speaker of Parliament at the Ceremonial Plaza.

The former Speaker of Parliament is the first woman and first Malay in 47 years to ascend to the highest office of the land, some 20 months after changes to the Elected Presidency scheme were set in motion to ensure the political institution remains robust and effective.

Before her, Mr Yusof Ishak was Singapore’s first President and the only Malay to have held the office till he died in 1970.

Mdm Halimah, 63, was declared the President-elect on Wednesday after running unopposed in Singapore’s inaugural reserved polls.

She was the sole qualified candidate after two other applications from the private sector were not granted a Certificate of Eligibility by the Presidential Elections Committee on Monday, and was declared President-elect on Wednesday by Returning Office Ng Wai Choong after she successfully filed her nomination papers at the People’s Association headquarters along King George’s Avenue. (TodayOnline)

