Hajj: 3 APC chairmen die in road accident in Saudi Arabia— 1st September 2018
The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yakub Yahaya Talata Mafara said the remains of the deceased were under the custody of the Saudi authorities
Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau
Zamfara State Hajj Commission has confirmed the death of three local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress from the state in an auto crash in Saudi Arabia early Friday morning.
READ ALSO: Hajj 2018: Nigerian pilgrim dies in elevator pit
The Zamfara State Hajj Commission said the three party leaders who lost their lives were among six APC local government chairmen involved in a road crash at 3 a.m. Friday on their way to Medina from Makkah.
The deceased include Alhaji Jafarau Gidan Sambo of Kaura Namoda Local Government, Alhaji Mudi Mallamawa of Shinkafi Local Government and Alhaji Abdullahi Shugaba Ruwan Dorowa of Maru Local Government. Those injured are: Alhaji Nasiru Anka of Anka Local Government, Alhaji Tafa Nasarawa Bukkuyum of Bukkuyum Local Government and Alhaji Garba Ziti of Gummi of Gummi Local Government.
The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yakub Yahaya Talata Mafara, in a telephone conversation, said that the remains of the deceased were under the custody of the Saudi authorities, where they would be processed for burial while the three injured were receiving treatment in hospital in Saudi Arabia.
Zamfara State acting governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, described the death of the trio as devastating and painful. A statement by the Director, Press Affairs, Deputy Governor’s office, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said that the state government will miss the positive contributions of the deceased.
Also, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Muhammad Liman , described the death as a great loss to the state and Nigeria as a whole. He said trio were loyal members of the party who had been in good relationship with their communities.
