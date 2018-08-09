– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Hajj 2018: NAHCON, Saudi Health Ministry to engage Nigerian pilgrims on health awareness
9th August 2018 - Ambode okays competition to boost reading culture
9th August 2018 - Leicester land £13m Benkovic amids Maguire to Man Utd rumours
9th August 2018 - NBMA, NABDA, others under fire over release of GM products
9th August 2018 - FG to boost farming with 997 solar-powered boreholes
9th August 2018 - Boateng trains with Bayern amid PSG and Manchester United links
9th August 2018 - INEC urges Enugu State residents to collect remaining PVCs
9th August 2018 - China to prosecute ex-official ‘obsessed with divination’
9th August 2018 - Kogi varsity student stabbed to death
9th August 2018 - Manchester United chasing Diego Godin in Deadline Day transfer
Home / National / Hajj 2018: NAHCON, Saudi Health Ministry to engage Nigerian pilgrims on health awareness
Health Awareness

Hajj 2018: NAHCON, Saudi Health Ministry to engage Nigerian pilgrims on health awareness

— 9th August 2018

NAN

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has revived its Health Awareness Committee (HAC) to collaborate with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health in creating awareness among Nigerian pilgrims.

Head, National Medical Team of NAHCON, Dr Ibrahim Kana, disclosed this to newsmen on a National Hajj Media Team platform, on Thursday.

“The HAC worked creditably well last year. The Nigerian Health Ministry has an excellent relationship with its Saudi counterpart.

“The committee is expected to develop awareness creation system directly to the pilgrims by visiting and interacting with them in their residences,’’ he said.

Kana said that the committee would swing into action on Thursday at a meeting in Makkah.

READ ALSO Ambode okays competition to boost reading culture

He said that the team was also partnering World Health Organisation’s Global Centre for Mass Gathering Medicines in Riyadh on a research entitled: “Exploring the Experience of Pilgrims and Enablers and Barriers to health promotion at Hajj.”

“This is a multinational survey involving countries with large pilgrim population,’’ he said, adding that the Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON had approved a team of five experts to be part of the research.

“We can talk more on this and other surveys that we are conducting, including the effects of heat on pilgrims and flu among pilgrims.

“We take throat swab from pilgrims to isolate specific organisms causing flu during Hajj; this has been ongoing and The Louise Pasteur Laboratory in Paris conduct the analysis for us,” Kana said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Health Awareness

Hajj 2018: NAHCON, Saudi Health Ministry to engage Nigerian pilgrims on health awareness

— 9th August 2018

NAN The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has revived its Health Awareness Committee (HAC) to collaborate with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health in creating awareness among Nigerian pilgrims. Head, National Medical Team of NAHCON, Dr Ibrahim Kana, disclosed this to newsmen on a National Hajj Media Team platform, on Thursday. “The HAC…

  • AMBODE

    Ambode okays competition to boost reading culture

    — 9th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved the LagosReads Competition geared towards improving the reading culture among Lagos residents. Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh in a statement on Thursday to announce the “Books-of-the-month” for August, said the state-wide competition, which is an initiative of the Lagos State Library Board…

  • NABDA

    NBMA, NABDA, others under fire over release of GM products

    — 9th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) and the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) have come under attack for registering and releasing some Genetically-Modified (GM) products and the Bt cotton, one of the subjects of litigation into the country, despite pending suit in the Federal High Court. Both agencies are defendants in the…

  • SOLAR

    FG to boost farming with 997 solar-powered boreholes

    — 9th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government said it is set to install about 997 solar-powered boreholes to boost agriculture. The government further disclosed its willingness to develop water harvesting equipment, soil and water conservation infrastructure and establishment of 3,000ha of community woodlots, shelter belt and afforestation to stem fast depleting vegetations in the participating states…

  • collect

    INEC urges Enugu State residents to collect remaining PVCs

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on the residents of Enugu State to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) still  in its custody. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, made this call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday….

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share