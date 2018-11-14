The Preliminary round of the Mutual Benefit National Badminton Championship started yesterday as players slugged it out to move to the main round.

In two of the earlier games, Ibrahim Hafix of Kebbi Imrana Sadat 2-1, while Abdulmalik Ibrahim defeated

Abdulahi Mohammed to move to the next round. Some of the players who were suppose to playing in the opening round did not show up and they were walked over.

Chief referee of the tournament, Bayo Ilori sated that the players were keen to take part in the tournament, which they will use to prepare themselves for the National Sports Festival coming up in Abuja next month.

He also said that upset would be recorded considering the quality shown by some upcoming players.

Managing Director of Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, Segun Omosehin noted that the support given to badminton is borne out of the desire to contribute to the development of the game in the country.

He also noted that sponsoring the tournament was a way of giving back to the society, saying that gesture like this would go a long way in helping to develop sports in the country. “we are excited to be identifying with this championship. It is a laudable course and that why we are involved.

“it also gives us the opportunity to contribute to the society in which we operate bearing in mind that the sponsorship will help develop the sports and the at the athletes. “I am sure that the players are as excited as we are and they will give their best in the pursuit of the top prize.”

He also commended the board of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) for the foresight and urged them to continue to seek to improve the fortunes of the game in the country. He also promised that the alliance Mutual Assurance and the BFN would be an enduring one.