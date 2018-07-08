Hadiza Isma El-Rufai: Parents cover up, allow child molesters to escape justice

What is your advice to young ladies aspiring to become achievers?

You have to be focused, have a goal, keep your eyes on the goal because whatever you are trying to do, there would always be distractions. I find out that if you really want to do something good, sometimes, you have to fight for it.

What brought about your foundation?

I lost my daughter in 2011. My daughter, Yasmin, died of an epileptic seizure in her flat in London in November 2011.

People might wonder why in my quest to keep her memory alive I would involve myself in the promotion of creative writing. I chose to do that for a number of reasons: Yasmin was an avid reader and an excellent amateur literary critic. Creative writing enabled me become close to my daughter in the last year of her life; and to discover what a wonderful, selfless and beautiful person she was. I was studying for a Master of Arts degree in Creative Writing at the Bath Spa University in the UK while she was rounding off her Masters’ degree at the London School of Economics, and pursuing her Law conversion at the Bureau of Public Procurements.

I do not find it easy to communicate my emotions. Creative writing gave me a medium through which I was able to convey to my daughter how much I loved and appreciated her. That was what brought about the foundation. I wanted to do something in her memory, and I came up with Yasmin Foundation to immortalize her.

The foundation focuses on creative writing and women interest. We encourage creative writers, painters, visual artists and poets. The foundation focuses on two programmes: creative writing programme, which aims to awaken and nurture children’s talent in creative writing, and women literacy programme, which gives young women the opportunity of improving their life prospects by enhancing their literary skills.

Was it because you are a First Lady that you decided to start the NGO?

I started the foundation in 2013. That was long before my husband became governor. I was residing in Abuja then and governorship of Kaduna was not in the picture.

In all these, how do you spend your day?

My day is always full of activities from when I wake up in the morning. I try to do some writing and some domestic things as well.

What does style mean to you?

I don’t think I’m a fashionable person. I like to dress simple. But I love makeup.

What is your advice to women generally?

This is about time we, the women, must stop saying that women are the worst enemies of women. I don’t think we are any worse of our own enemy than the men are to themselves. I think that narrative has explained. We are tired of hearing that.

We should now focus on the positive. I know a lot of women that are positive role models and mentors to other women and I personally love to support other women and to mentor other women to reach their full potentials.