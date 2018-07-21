“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…”

Olamide Babatunde

It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot more. She has distinctly set herself apart that one can achieve more than is expected giving the right amount of determination and passion. She didn’t start out to be a writer, though, having studied architecture at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Her love for literature made her get a MA in creative writing, and the result is an intriguing story of grief, death and strength, as we see in her debut novel, An Abundance of Scorpions, which, in February 2018, was publicly presented at the Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, and the raves has continued to spread as much as her popularity.

In a bid to reach more audience and connect with her fans and potential ones, she made an appearance at the Goethe Institut, Lagos, recently, to read and sign copies of her book. Book readings are not just a great way to meet with the author; it affords readers to ask questions about the book and the author. This Hadiza more than did most pleasantly for the many who defied the rainy day to meet with her. The mood was set with a background song by Jeremiah Gyang specially written for the novel. Lola Shoneyin, publisher and editor of the book, noted that Hadiza was a woman who defied all stereotypes for men and women, and that she was a special Quida books author because her book was originally published in Nigeria. “Before now, we used to obtain the rights from the publishers abroad and then we publish the Nigerian edition, but what we are committed to doing is developing our own authors, which means we start the process from scratch, the first draft to the design, and we had a lot of fun doing that with her book,” she explained.