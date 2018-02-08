The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election
8th February 2018 - Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors
8th February 2018 - Force HQ to move against officers misconduct
8th February 2018 - IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
Home / Health / HACCP: Lagos moves to sensitises stakeholders on food, water

HACCP: Lagos moves to sensitises stakeholders on food, water

— 8th February 2018

Doris Obinna

The Lagos State government has moved to check food and water contamination in eateries, restaurants and hotels across the state, while charging stakeholders to embrace the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and certification.

HACCP is a management system that gives a systematic preventive approach to food safety, from biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling, to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product. This is done through identifying where hazards may occur and designing measures to reduce this risks to a safe level by putting in place stringent actions, strictly monitoring and controlling each process.

Speaking at a sensitisation meeting for food, water, beverage handling establishments in Lagos recently, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, Dr. Olufemi Onanuga, lamented that food safety had become a major concern to the food industry, given that the consumption of contaminated food and water contribute to a myriad of health problems.

“Food and water served at the restaurants, eateries, hotels and those processed in factories may look clean and taste delicious, but may have been contaminated by biological, chemical or physical hazards during the preparation procedures,” he said.

Onanuga noted that food hazards or contamination may also come from primary production, like the farm, improper handling or storage in the food industry, or from errors during preparation at home or in other places where the food is consumed.

The special adviser added that kitchens are also viewed as the major sources of contamination, stressing that this could be from poor sourcing and handling practices, which include under-cooking, poor personal hygiene, use of unclean equipment, inappropriate storage and incorrect holding temperatures amongst others.

He noted that a tool that gives a holistic approach to food safety for consumption is HACCP, stressing that there was need for an effective HACCP system to be in place in every food, water, and beverage organisation.

“The Ministry of Health adopted HACCP initiative in the first quarter of 2017 and till date over 106 HACCP plans have been submitted. The procedures span from submission of HACCP plan, review of the document, auditing of the establishment to check compliance and issuance of certification. But this figure is rather low comparing to the number of regulated premises in the State,” Onanuga stated.

He opined that for a successful HACCP programme to be properly implemented, the management must be committed to a HACCP approach, adding that the commitment by management will indicate an awareness of the benefits and costs of HACCP, which include education and training of employees.

“The benefits of the HACCP certification to food, water, beverage organisations are many and these include food safety assurance, increased patronage, maintained and improved market access, constant reinforcing of best practices by staff during food handling, prevention of enforcement actions stemming from default, ensuring continuous improvement and international recognition with trading interests,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Modele Osunkiyesi, said the essence of the meeting was to sensitise food, water and beverage-based establishment on the importance and having an understanding of the HACCP initiative as well as foster and promote the adoption of the HACCP system in their organisations.

She added that the meeting also aimed at emphasising the relationship between good hygiene practices and the HACCP systems as well as gain management commitment to the promotion of food safety and hygiene.

“A proper understanding will prevent sanctions, reduce the form of delays in processing documents and ensure a transparent HACCP certification by the ministry. This is not a training but rather to give you the necessary orientation,” Osunkiyesi said.

While noting that the HACCP sensitisation meeting would be organised for all zones in the state, to reach about 1, 000 food, water and beverage organisations by this month, the Permanent Secretary posited that the implementation of HACCP was the most secure and cost-effective method for controlling hazards during food, water and beverage production.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

— 8th February 2018

Desmond Mgboh/Kano The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10. A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like…

  • Fayose in Benue, says blood of herdsmen victims on killers, sponsors

    — 8th February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said that God will visit the blood of the victims of herdsmen killings on the heads of the killers and their sponsors. Fayose, speaking in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during a commiseration visit with Benue Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state,…

  • Force HQ to move against officers misconduct

    — 8th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Force headquarters of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to check unprofessional conduct of its officers and men. It has also set in motion measures to address issues of indolence, laziness, truancy and poor output among its rank and file. The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Olatunde…

  • IPOB drags Buratai, Obiano, Ikpeazu, 13 others to US court over killings

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dragged 16 Nigerian officials to a United States District Court for the District of Columbia for their alleged direct or indirect complicity in the alleged extrajudicial killings of its members/Biafrans who had launched peaceful protests in the wake of arrest and detention of its…

  • I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

    — 8th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share