The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2017 - He’s afraid, Nigerian Army says about Boko Haram leader
6th September 2017 - Gynaecologist warns against oral sex
6th September 2017 - Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday
6th September 2017 - Myanmar laying land mines on Bangladesh border – Reports
6th September 2017 - Myanmar: Suu Kyi denounces terrorists
6th September 2017 - Actors Guild poised to eradicate sexual harassment of members
6th September 2017 - Thousands hit by malaria, dengue as South Asia’s floods recede
6th September 2017 - PDP’ll reclaim Kebbi in 2019 – ex-minister
6th September 2017 - Facebook inflates ad reach – analyst
6th September 2017 - Nigerians need basic amenities not “restructuring”, says ex-lawmaker
Home / Features / Health / Gynaecologist warns against oral sex

Gynaecologist warns against oral sex

— 6th September 2017

Prof. Adegboyega Fawole of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), has warned that Human Papiloma Virus (HPV) has been found in the throat of people engaging in oral sex.

Fawole, who is of the Department of Gynaecology, UITH told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday that HPV was mostly sexually transmitted.

He said that the virus caused almost all cases of cervical cancer and could cause genital warts and anal cancer.

“Oral sex has been linked with an increased risk of acquiring HPV infection in the mouth and with an increased risk of developing oral cancers that are caused by HPV.

“However, sex in general has also been linked with these risks,” he said.

The gynaecologist warned that those engaging in oral sex were twice more likely to have oral HPV infection than those who did not engage in oral sex.

Fawole, however, said there was no need for individuals in monogamous relationships to restrict their sexual activities if the pair was in good health.

He called on people to always go for screening and check-up to guard against cancer of any kind.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 38
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. eze sam 6th September 2017 at 11:10 am
    Reply

    No One Can Plant Evil And Reap Good. The Creator And Builder Of Man Have Do All Things. But Man Wants To Change It. They Will Be At Great Risk.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

He’s afraid, Nigerian Army says about Boko Haram leader

— 6th September 2017

Nigerian Army has said that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, is scared. Shekau, in a new video, denied claims by the Nigerian military that his top commanders were killed in an ambush. Reacting, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman on Wednesday, said the Boko Haram Spiritual leader is worried by the sustained military…

  • Osinbajo due in Makurdi Wednesday

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is billed to arrive Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Wednbesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the recent flood that ravaged parts of the state. According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, the Vice President who is expected to fly in through…

  • PDP’ll reclaim Kebbi in 2019 – ex-minister

    — 6th September 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal Former Minister of Special Duties in the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN ), has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim the seat of power in Kebbi State come 2019.   Turaki, who is a chieftain of the PDP stated this while speaking during the meeting of…

  • Facebook inflates ad reach – analyst

    — 6th September 2017

    Facebook Inc. inflates the number of people who can see the advertisements on its platform, a Pivotal Research Group analyst said in a note. Facebook’s Ads Manager claims a potential reach of 41 million 18- to 24-year-olds and 60 million 25 to 34-year-olds in the United States. Meanwhile,  the United States census data shows that…

  • Nigerians need basic amenities not “restructuring”, says ex-lawmaker

    — 6th September 2017

    Mr Bassey Dan-Abia Jnr, a former lawmaker representing Eket Federal Constituency, has said that Nigerians need more of basic amenities than restructuring. Dan-Abia made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Wednesday. He said that the good management of the current…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share